Mini-Fan Can Be Worn Like A Watch, Lightweight Enough To Wear More Than 1

Living in sunny Singapore can be grueling when it isn’t raining. Most of us beat the heat by seeking solace in air-conditioned malls, and use troublesome hand-held fans when we absolutely have to brave the humid outdoors.

Recently, however, a fan was launched that can keep you cool while leaving your hands free for other uses.

Getaholic – a Malaysian-based online store – has rolled out a portable miniature fan that can be worn like a wristwatch.

Portable fan looks like watch

Though its shape looks more like a wristwatch, on closer inspection you will see that its “face” is actually a portable fan, and it comes in pastel too.

This groundbreaking device comes in 4 colours — pink, blue, green, and grey.

If lifting your arm is too troublesome, the fan portion can also be lifted up to blow a light breeze on your face.

The gadget can also be propped up so it stands on its own.

As it can be charged via a USB port, you can also connect it to your laptop to ensure maximum comfort while working.

Lightweight & small

Do note that these portable fans are lightweight and small, just like your typical wristwatch.

In fact, they’re not much bigger than a smartphone, so if you can carry your phone around, you can carry this fan too.

Wear more for extra breeze

As its size may not be a match for your electric fan, a good thing about its lightness is that you can have more than 1 of them, if you can’t get enough wind.

So during extremely hot weather, you can opt to wear more fans on your wrists to get the extra breeze you need.

Besides alleviating sweatiness, we imagine this would be convenient for drying your hands too after all that constant washing and scrubbing to ward off Covid-19.

The watch we need

This creative mini-fan is available online from Getaholic at the low price of RM48 (S$15.77) per piece. As they offer worldwide shipping, you could get it delivered to your doorstep.

We’re awed by this cute device that can help you fight excessive sweating when the island is literally heating up. We also think it’ll go well with Sony’s wearable aircon shirt.

In the next few months, we hope to see more wearables that can help us conquer our humid temperatures.

Not long ago, someone even started a petition for the Singapore Flyer to blow the haze away. If only this gadget could do that, and blow away viruses too for good measure.

What do you think of this innovative fan? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.