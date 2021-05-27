10-Year-Old Boy With Prader-Willi Syndrome Goes Missing At Pasir Ris

UPDATE (27 May, 6.53pm): David has been reunited with his father at Khatib MRT.

It’s always worrying when one of our loved ones goes missing, especially when they’re in old age or have special needs.

On Thursday (27 May), a 10-year-old boy diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome went missing in Pasir Ris and was spotted 2 hours later in the nearby estate of Tampines.

Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact his parents or the police immediately.

Missing boy with special needs last seen at Tampines

According to a post on the Reunite Missing Children Facebook page, 10-year-old David went missing at around 12pm at the Costa Ris HDB estate in Pasir Ris.

2 hours later, at around 2pm, David was once again seen at Our Tampines Hub but appeared to have gone missing since.

The boy is about 139cm tall and was dressed in a black shirt and a pair of shorts in the same colour.

The post also shared that David is particularly fond of buses and MRT and might also be searching for food.

He apparently has Prader-Willi syndrome, which leads to chronic overeating and obesity.

Those with the condition also typically have a mild intellectual or learning disability.

Police report lodged

A police report has since been lodged over his disappearance.

If you have any information regarding David’s whereabouts, kindly contact his parents via the number here or contact the police via 1800 255 0000.

Those who have seen David are advised to stay with him until help has arrived.

Hope he’ll be reunited with his family soon

It’s always distressing whenever a member of our family goes missing.

We hope David is safe and will be reunited with his family soon.

If you happen to stay in the East, do keep a lookout for David, and contact his parents or the police ASAP.

