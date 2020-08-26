11-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In Bukit Merah Since 21 Aug

When our loved ones go missing, we’ll usually get anxious and worried over their well-being, and pray that they’ll return soon.

In a slightly more distressing case, a girl in Bukit Merah has gone missing for around 5 days.

Source

Police are seeking help from the public to locate a 11-year-old girl, whom her family has not seen since 21 Aug.

Girl goes missing in Bukit Merah

According to a tweet from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the girl was last seen at Block 115 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Source

Family members knew that she left her home wearing:

Black Adidas long sleeve shirt

Jeans

Slippers

If you happen to encounter anyone who looks like her, do call 999 so that police can follow up immediately.

Hope she’ll be found soon

It’s definitely worrisome that a girl as young as 11 has gone missing for almost a week. We can’t imagine what the family must be going through right now.

No matter, we do hope that the public could lend a helping hand in locating her.

Hopefully, she’ll be found soon so that she may reunite with her loved ones.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Google Maps.