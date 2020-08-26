11-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In Bukit Merah Since 21 Aug
When our loved ones go missing, we’ll usually get anxious and worried over their well-being, and pray that they’ll return soon.
In a slightly more distressing case, a girl in Bukit Merah has gone missing for around 5 days.
Police are seeking help from the public to locate a 11-year-old girl, whom her family has not seen since 21 Aug.
Girl goes missing in Bukit Merah
According to a tweet from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the girl was last seen at Block 115 Jalan Bukit Merah.
Family members knew that she left her home wearing:
- Black Adidas long sleeve shirt
- Jeans
- Slippers
If you happen to encounter anyone who looks like her, do call 999 so that police can follow up immediately.
Hope she’ll be found soon
It’s definitely worrisome that a girl as young as 11 has gone missing for almost a week. We can’t imagine what the family must be going through right now.
No matter, we do hope that the public could lend a helping hand in locating her.
Hopefully, she’ll be found soon so that she may reunite with her loved ones.
Featured image adapted from Twitter and Google Maps.