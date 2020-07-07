26-Year-Old Woman Last Seen At Block 650 On Yishun Ave 4

It’s natural for family members to feel worried and anxious when a loved one goes missing, especially in these uncertain times when the Covid-19 virus is still lurking around.

On Monday (6 Jul), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted a tweet seeking help to find a 26-year-old woman who had gone missing since 27 Jun.

26-year-old woman missing in Yishun for nearly 2 weeks

According to the tweet, the young woman was last seen at Block 650 along Yishun Ave 4.

The block is in close proximity to Khoo Teck Puat hospital and SAFRA Yishun, so if you happen to be around the area, do keep a lookout for her.

The 26-year-old reportedly went missing on 27 Jun, nearly 2 weeks ago.

The police urge members of the public to call 999 if they happen to find her.

Hope she will be reunited with her loved ones soon

If you happen to be around the vicinity of the block where she was last seen, do keep a an eye out for the missing lady.

We hope she is safe and will be reunited with her family soon.

