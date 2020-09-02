Mongrel With Kidney Failure Needs Help Funding Hefty Medical Bills

For those who own pets, you will know the pain of seeing your beloved fur kids suffering from an illness.

A rescued mongrel dog named Ash was diagnosed with kidney failure after suffering from tick fever last July.

The news broke the hearts of volunteers behind non-profit group Exclusively Mongrels Limited, who posted his story on Facebook last Wednesday (26 Aug).

Suffering from a severe health issue doesn’t come cheap, as Ash’s rising medical bills is getting harder to fund.

The group is now urgently raising funds by selling brownies and cookies. Read on if you would love to contribute.

Mongrel with kidney failure suffered tick fever first

According to Exclusively Mongrel’s Facebook page, the poor doggo’s health worsened after fainting in his foster home last year.

He was then diagnosed with Ehrlichiosis — a tick fever strain, causing severe anaemia.

Ash got better after a blood transfusion. But alas, the relief of Exclusively Mongrels Limited was short-lived as Ash was diagnosed with kidney failure from the tick fever.

His previous owners declined to provide Ash’s medical records, complicating the matter.

Brownies & cookies sale to raise funds

Ash’s weekly treatments cost about $1,100 per month. Despite this overwhelming financial strain, the non-profit is bravely facing the challenge.

To raise more funds, Exclusively Mongrels Limited has also partnered with bakery Badder Batter to raise funds via the sale of brownies and cookies.

Donors can opt to have the brownies – priced at $38/box – and cookies that cost $28 for 13 pieces delivered to friends and family. Delivery charges apply.

Information for direct donations can be found via this link.

Kind donors have donated Apple AirPods and even charcoal grills to be sold for funds.

Others contributed by expressing support, such as this netizen, who pledged her donations,

Thanks for not giving up on these difficult cases. We obviously haven’t got any renal care experience, so can only help with expenses.

Pure dedication towards Singapore’s troubled dogs

4-year-old Ash was a difficult fur child. He has a history of harassing children and urinating at pillars.

Ash’s adopters returned him to Exclusively Mongrels Limited when his rowdiness led to their landlord evicting them.

Hence, they had to make the difficult decision of returning Ash to Exclusively Mongrels.

Despite his behaviour, the non-profit took Ash back in without hesitation, showing us that pure love is unwavering and unbiased.

…We welcomed him with open arms and promised to look after him, and find him an even better home.

Singapore Specials are especially vulnerable

Mongrels, also known as Singapore Specials by the welfare group, are commonly misunderstood, often unfairly labelled as “dirty” and “fierce”.

It’s heartening to see dedicated individuals working to rescue dogs even when they display difficult behaviour and suffer from various ailments.

MS News wishes success for Mongrels Exclusively Limited in achieving their donation goals for Ash.

