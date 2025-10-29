Troop of monkeys lepak on Punggol Coast escalator, netizens lament wildlife ‘losing homes to concrete’

More than 20 monkeys gather at Punggol Coast Mall escalator

A netizen recently took to Facebook to lament the loss of animal habitats after spotting monkeys on an escalator at Punggol Coast Mall.

Video of the sighting was posted in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Monday (27 Oct).

A troop of at least 21 monkeys were seen in the video.

Monkeys climbed & jumped on stationary escalator

In the 17-second video, monkeys can be seen perched on a second-floor railing and a nearby escalator.

While some sat calmly on the handrail and steps, others climbed and leapt along the conveyor.

Interestingly, there were no people in sight except for the person filming the video.

Big tree allegedly once stood where shopping mall now stands

The post garnered much attention from netizens, some of whom were disappointed but not surprised.

This Facebook user shared that there used to be a big tree in the area, which served as the monkeys’ “home and ancestral ground”.

Others also empathised with the wildlife that have “lost their homes to concrete”.

Meanwhile, some took the opportunity to remind others to leave the monkeys alone.

Public advised against approaching monkeys

The National Parks Board (NParks) said macaques are naturally curious and may occasionally wander into residential areas in search of food.

When encountering monkeys, one should remain calm and quiet and back away slowly.

MS News has reached out to NParks for a statement on the matter.

