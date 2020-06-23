NEA Increases Fines For Mosquito Breeding Sites In Households & Construction Sites

Apart from battling the infectious coronavirus, Singapore is also facing its worst dengue outbreak in history this year.

As of 22 Jun (Monday), National Environment Agency (NEA) reported 12,542 cases this year, as weekly cases exceeded 1,000.

One of the reasons behind the outbreak could be the 5-time increase in breeding found in homes during the ‘Circuit Breaker‘, said NEA in their press statement.

As such, they will be taking stricter action from 15 Jul against households found breeding mosquitoes.

Household fines increased by $100 for breeding mosquitoes

Fines for households with multiple breeding sites, or those who have failed to take action after being served a legal notice, will be increased to $300 from $200, for the first offence.

The fine for single mosquito breeding site remains at $200 for first-time offenders.

For the second offence, households with single mosquito breeding sites will be fined $300. Those with multiple breeding sites, or who have been served legal notices previously, will be fined $400.

Repeat offenders with 3 or more offences will be trialled in court. They face a fine of up to $5,000, 3 months’ jail, or both.

Construction sites breeding mosquitoes to face stiffer fines

Although mosquito breeding sites have decreased significantly in construction sites, NEA noted that the number of Aedes mosquito larvae found doubled over the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

As such, they will also be increasing fines for construction sites too.

For the first offence, owners of such premises will be fined $3,000, a $1,000 increase from the previous amount. Second offence fines are now higher, too, at $4,000.

For the third offence, offenders will be prosecuted in court and receive a fine of up to $20,000, 3 months’ jail, or both.

Enforcement enhanced, especially at common breeding areas

Enforcement for Town Councils will be enhanced as well, especially for common breeding areas like drains and gully traps.

Check your shower gully traps for pools of water

Town Councils will be fined up to $5,000 for mosquito breeding at dengue cluster areas.

Check your homes for breeding sites regularly

Mosquitoes don’t need a lot of water to breed, hence it’s crucial that we ensure our homes are mosquito and dengue-free so we can take care of our families and our communities.

Check your homes for breeding sites regularly, especially overturned buckets or corners in your toilet. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

