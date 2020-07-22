CTE Accident Indirectly Causes Baby Birth Inside Car

Babies being delivered in cars seems to be a trend this year. The latest baby birth in vehicles comes amidst a traffic jam caused by a car accident along the Central Expressway (CTE).

A woman gave birth in a car while stuck in a traffic jam on Tuesday (21 Jul) night.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that a lorry had collided with an SUV at 10.10pm, causing the lorry to overturn. This led to a 2-hour traffic jam.

Amidst this jam, a baby decided that it couldn’t wait any longer to be born.

Accident caused lorry to overturn, 2-hour traffic jam

The accident along the tunnel connecting the CTE to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) caused a hold-up of at least 2 hours last night (21 Jul).

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived to put out the ensuing smoke that began to emit from the SUV.

2 people, a 34-year-old male lorry driver and a 38-year-old male SUV driver, were taken to Singapore General Hospital, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Baby delivered in car

In the midst of handling the accident fallout, a man, the husband of the pregnant woman, ran out of a car and frantically asked police for help.

Apparently, his wife had given birth inside the car.

Upon hearing of this, the paramedics arranged for an ambulance to send the couple to KK Women and Children’s Hospital.

Hopefully baby is safe

It’s not known whether the mother was on the way to a hospital at the time of birth.

Perhaps due to having to wait in traffic for a long time, the baby decided to speed things up, so to speak.

Hopefully, there were no complications from the birth and that the baby and mother are fine.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.