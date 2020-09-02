Motorbike Proposal In Singapore Tunnel Involves Mini Convoy & Ring Hanging From A String

Alternative wedding arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic have become a norm lately, but marriage proposals haven’t quite taken that leap yet.

A creative Singaporean motorcyclist decided to change that when he proposed to his girlfriend while they were both on his motorbike.

Source

And no, the bike wasn’t stationary — they were on the move, in a tunnel, no less.

Replaced wedding day with a grand proposal

In his Facebook post early today (2 Sep), user Hasan shared the context for his grand gesture.

Source

Judging from the hashtag #290820, the video was most likely recorded on that date. Hasan explained that it was supposed to be their wedding day, but they had to postpone the plans “due to the current situation”.

Rather than wallow in sorrow and worry about the future, he put together a “biker style proposal” that both of them will cherish forever.

Biker friends wore ‘Marry Me?’ t-shirts in mini convoy

True to the nature of grand romantic gestures, Hasan couldn’t have pulled this one off on his own.

Thankfully, he managed to gather 3 biker friends who agreed to help, by wearing cute t-shirts with ‘Marry Me?’ printed across the back.

Source

While Hasan rode his motorbike with his girlfriend sitting cluelessly behind, the 3 riders overtook them to form the complete question, riding in tandem in front of the couple.

As he enthusiastically pointed out the message to his girlfriend, she appeared to break down in happy tears.

Source

Seeing the great lengths he went to must’ve surely melted her heart.

Man pulls out a ring & proposes while riding his motorbike

Close by, another friend was recording the entire process while sitting in the passenger seat of a car. Hasan had a camera on his bike to record his girlfriend’s reactions up close.

Pulling off the final trick in the magical moment, he reached for a ring, which he had cleverly secured to a string under his jacket.

Source

His girlfriend then reached her hand out for him to slip the ring around her finger.

Source

We’re not sure if she kept it on for the rest of their journey, with it tied to a string, but we know for sure she’ll wear that for a long, long time.

To see the entire proposal unfold, you can watch the full video here.

A sweet & romantic gesture

From the video, the roads seemed relatively empty, and the riders appeared to be travelling at a reasonable speed. Hence, they most likely took great precaution to ensure everyone’s safety while carrying out the plan.

We extend our congratulations to the couple, and wish them the best for the future.

Clearly, no pandemic should get in the way of happiness, as we can find it anyhow, if we tried hard enough.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.