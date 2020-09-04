Motorcyclists Beating The Heat By Storing Cold Drinks In Motorcycle

From cranking up the fan to hiding under a tree at the traffic light, we are all too familiar with the ‘art’ of beating the heat.

However, our friends in Thailand have found a rather unusual way of doing so.

On Friday (4 Sep), 9GAG shared several photos of Thai motorcyclist filling the utility boxes located under their motorcycle seats with ice, transforming them into tiny cooler boxes so they can simply reach under for a cool drink whenever they want.

Beer and liquor stored in makeshift motorcycle cooler boxes

The pictures show a variety of drinks being stored in the utility boxes of the motorcycles.

From cans of Chang beer to hard liquor, it seems the motorcyclists could stock an entire bar in the seemingly small compartment.

Please do not drink and ride

Singaporean motorcyclists who are getting the same idea as their Thai counterparts should think twice though. After all, drinking while riding – or driving – is a serious traffic offence.

Mixed reactions from netizens

Nevertheless, the innovative use of the utility compartments has drawn the attention of netizens.

One netizen supported the idea of storing drinks under motorbike seats to beat the heat.

Another Facebook user was baffled. He says that the compartment would heat up once the engine starts.

Perhaps the motorcyclists like their beer served — warm?

This netizen chose to contribute to the ‘idea pool’, sharing a picture of a lady using the utility box as a bathtub for her child.

Not sure about you, but we are genuinely impressed at how motorcyclists are able to maximise the use of such a ‘small space‘.

Would you do it differently?

We applaud the motorcyclists for their creativity in transforming the otherwise unassuming utility box into one which they could use to store beverages.

Do you have other ideas as to how riders can make use of their bike’s utility boxes? Share them in the comments below.

