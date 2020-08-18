Fire Was Burning Through Mountbatten House’s Roof When SCDF Arrived

Instead of Singapore’s usual clear skies, thick grey smoke was seen in the Mountbatten area on Monday (17 Aug) evening.

Turns out, a massive blaze had broken out at a terrace house along Clacton Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at around 5.10pm.

About 30 people had to be evacuated but there were no reported injuries from the fire.

Fire broke out at Mountbatten terrace house

According to the post, SCDF officers were alerted to the fire on 4 Clacton Road at 5.10pm on Monday (17 Aug).

When they arrived at the scene, the fire was reportedly burning through the roof of the house.

In a video, the fire is seen engulfing the roof of the terrace house with thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and carefully approached the origin of the fire.

It was a challenging situation due to the “smoke-logged” conditions and falling debris.

The SCDF used 2 water jets to extinguish the fire.

30 people evacuated from surrounding houses

At the time of this article, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be from the contents on the 2nd floor of the terrace house.

A person from the affected house had self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived at the scene.

The terrace house that caught fire was at the heart of a private housing estate.

The police evacuated about 30 people from the surrounding houses as a precaution.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

10-year-old girl had reported the fire at Mountbatten

According to The Straits Times (ST), a 10-year-old girl reported the fire after catching sight of the thick grey smoke from her window along Meyer Road.

SCDF officers reportedly arrived and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Kudos to authorities for swift action

Kudos to the SCDF and police who reacted swiftly to the fire and ensured everyone’s safety.

We are thankful that nobody was injured from the fire.

Our heartfelt commiserations go out to those who suffered losses as a result of the blaze. We hope the SCDF would soon identify the cause of the fire.

