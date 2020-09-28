Red & Green MRT Lines Will Have Old Trains Replaced With New Ones From 2024

Overcrowded MRT carriages are nothing new in hectic Singapore, especially during morning and evening peak periods.

But things may soon change for commuters on the North-South (NS) and East-West (EW) lines as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced new MRT trains for them.

They won’t be coming till 2024, but the photos and features have intrigued us nonetheless.

40 new trains on NS & EW MRT lines

In a Facebook post today (28 Sep), LTA shared that they have purchased another 40 new trains for the red and green or NS and EW MRT lines.

This is in an ongoing upgrading attempt, after the first batch of 66 replaced trains on both lines that have been around since 1987.

The new batch will be a similar model, which LTA explains will enable engineers to better specialise their knowledge in one train type.

Hopefully with greater expertise, they can keep improving our system for much smoother rides.

Wider spaces for wheelchairs & strollers

Besides looking sleek and modern on the outside, LTA shared that the new trains will have some useful new features:

Wider spaces for wheelchairs & strollers

Gap fillers attached to the train for safer boarding & alighting

LCD screens showing latest travel information

Condition-monitoring features to help detect faults early

Surely, the above describe a much comfier and safer vehicle for all commuters to enjoy.

Smoother journeys for everyone

Despite the occasional lapses, we must say we’re proud of Singapore’s train services for being among the most efficient in the world.

That the authorities are constantly working to improve them and enhance our experience is something we should all learn to appreciate.

Hopefully once the new trains arrive, our journeys will be even better, and we’ll get to enjoy smoother journeys via public transport.

