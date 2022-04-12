M’sian Pork Trotter Rice Stall Goes Viral Over Good-Looking Owner, He Thanks Netizens For Support

Owner of Malaysian Pork Trotter Rice Stall Goes Viral Over Owner’s Looks

With borders reopening once again, many of us might be eager to visit Malaysia to shop and chow down on good food. Unexpectedly, a thirstier third reason has been added to the list.

The owner of a pork trotter rice stall in Malaysia has gone viral for his stunning good looks. After all, it’s not often that we see such a hunk serving out pork trotter rice in an eatery.

He later thanked his supporters profusely for reacting to his enterprise with such enthusiasm.

The eatery is situated in the Malaysian city of Klang, with five other outlets spread across the country.

Hunky Malaysian stall owner goes viral

Recently, a Facebook page for Klang city in Malaysia uploaded a few photographs of the owner of Bangkok Khao Kha Moo, a local Thai pork trotter rice stall.

The post quickly went viral, owing to the mouthwatering looks of both the food and the hawker. With more than 5K shares, the diner has clearly endeared itself to netizens for more than just its food.

The sheer number of comments from interested customers betray exactly how locals feel about the sight.

“My mouth is watering,” one user comments, while another notes that this must be a business strategy — nothing drives up sales quite like a strapping young lad flexing his gains in an apron.

Another netizen commented in Chinese that the pork trotter rice sold at this particular hawker must be extremely ‘lean’.

The Facebook page has identified the owner as a personal trainer, Vincent Ngah. Ngah’s Instagram page was also linked in the comment section for those too ‘impatient’ to visit the stall.

Bangkok Khao Moo has six different outlets, spread out across kopitiams in Malaysia. Here are the locations:

He thanks public for interest in the stall

In a post on Monday (11 Apr), Ngah took to Facebook to thank the public for their overwhelming support.

Though the outpouring of support took him by surprise, Ngah said he’s extremely grateful for the publicity.

Speaking to Malaysian media site SAYS, Ngah states that the pandemic had forced him to look for other sources of income due to gym closures.

He owns some of the outlets for Bangkok Khao Kha Moo and is now a part-time personal trainer as well.

Ngah also apologised to those who visited the stall and were unable to see him, as he doesn’t stay at a single outlet for too long.

Visit the pork trotter rice stall today

Evidently, the two different ‘meals’ offered by Bangkok Khao Moo have caused its popularity to skyrocket. However, Malaysians have been quick to point out that the outlet does sell good food too — their pork trotter rice is to die for and shouldn’t be missed.

The next time you’re in Malaysia, head on down to Bangkok Khao Kha Moo for the scrumptious food. If you’re lucky enough, you might also get an additional feast.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Klang 巴生 on Facebook.