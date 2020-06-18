MUJI Marina Square Closes, Customers Can Visit Nearest Outlet At Raffles City

Now that Phase 2 is upon us, many shops across the island are reopening so that businesses can continue to thrive once more.

We’re already seeing many retail companies making announcements that Singaporeans can look forward to shopping with them again come Friday (19 Jun).

Unfortunately, for MUJI Singapore, it looks like they’ll be short of one branch in Phase 2. They announced yesterday (17 Jun) that their Marina Square outlet has ceased operations.

But fret not, as their other nearest outlet is just a stone’s throw away — it’s right opposite at Raffles City.

10 more outlets available throughout Singapore

MUJI didn’t mention a specific reason for the closure of this outlet, but they expressed appreciation to customers for their support over the years.

In the meantime, you can still get to visit any of their 10 outlets across the island:

ION Orchard

Paragon

Tampines

Bugis Junction

Raffles City

Plaza Singapura

Jewel Changi

JEM

313 Somerset

VivoCity

Just pay attention to their social media on the reopening of their stores. Fingers crossed, we’ll see their brick-and-mortar shops light up again tomorrow (19 Jun).

MUJI Marina Square will always be remembered

If you love MUJI and used to work near Marina Square, popping by the mall for lunch or dinner was also a nice chance to drop by the outlet for casual window shopping.

Even though we’re all working from home now, stores that we often visit during pre-Covid days will always have a special place in our hearts — MUJI Marina Square included.

