Mulan To Be Streamed On Disney+ In Some Countries On 4 Sep

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan has been a highly-anticipated film for fans this year. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has caused several delays for the film, originally slated to launch on 27 Mar.

On Tuesday (4 Aug), fresh rumours surfaced on the internet claiming that the film will instead be streamed on Disney+ for $30 come 4 Sep.

Source

The film will be premiered on the huge screen in countries where theatres are open.

Mulan to be shown in cinemas where Disney+ is not available

According to The Verge, the S$41.12 (US$29.99) price tag is not inclusive of the S$9.58 (US$6.99) Dinsey+ subscription fee that viewers have to pay.

Source

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, however, “made it seem” that non-subscribers can watch the film too if they pay S$41.12 (US$29.99).

Mr Chapek also said that the movie will be shown on cinemas on the same day in countries where Disney+ is not available.

Source

This is, of course, subject to if theatres are allowed to operate.

Luckily for us, cinemas have resumed operations since mid-July, albeit with a suite of safety measures in place. Disney+ has yet to announce its launch here too.

Source

If the signs are anything to go by, it seems Singaporeans will still be able to watch it on the big screen in less than a month’s time.

Mulan on a smaller screen is better than no Mulan at all?

While many fans would surely prefer to watch the film in cinemas, perhaps Mulan on a smaller screen is better than no Mulan at all.

Ultimately, we hope the Covid-19 situation globally will take a turn for the better soon so other upcoming movies will not experience similar delays.

Would you pay S$41 to watch the highly-anticipated film on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.