Disney Pulls Mulan From Singapore Release On 20 Aug

The highly anticipated live-action remake Mulan has been marred by multiple delays, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Instead of marching into local cinemas on 20 Aug as expected, our fiesty heroine & her troops will begin a grim march into cold storage instead.

Disney announced on Friday (24 Jul) that the film will no longer be released in Singapore, citing concerns that the Covid-19 effect on cinemas may affect blockbuster takings.

In fact, it won’t be released to theatres across the globe at all. Here’s what we know so far.

From 27 Mar to 20 Aug to never

Mulan was first postponed from its release date in end-March due to the Circuit Breaker & safety concerns over large gatherings in our cinemas.

Once we entered Phase 2, and cinemas were reopened, the film was slated for a 20 Aug release — perhaps to catch the post-National Day’s crowd.

As of end-July, however, along with Avatar & Star Wars’ new films, these are the new expected dates for delayed releases according to Disney:

Avatar Sequel: Dec 2022

Star Wars Movie: Dec 2023

Mulan: Unknown

Rewatch the trailer for the 100th time

While we wait for the film to finally make its way to our shores, you can rewatch the kickass trailer here.

Prepare your tissues for the familiar orchestral strains of the iconic OST to dropkick you right in the feels, since we’ll be waiting just like Mulan’s dad for her to finally return home.

Impressive cast stars Gong Li & Donnie Yen

As a quick recap, the stellar cast includes Chinese actress Gong Li as main villainness.

She’s a witch who can transform into the sharply-clawed bird companion of the villain Bori Khan, portrayed onscreen by Jason Scott Lee.

Donnie Yen – of Ip Man fame – stars as a mentor figure for young Mulan as she dons her father’s armor to pose as a soldier in the war.

He’ll be tasked with unenviable mission of transforming Mulan’s boyish compatriots into men — fit and trained soldiers ready to fight in the upcoming war.

Kungfu master & actor Jet Li – minted a Singaporean as of 2009 – cameos as the Emperor of China, as part of a stellar cast of movie veterans.

Enduring the wait will bring honour to us all

Though Disney seems to be holding its cards close, by not taking any chances with Mulan’s live film release, we’re definitely bummed by the delay.

This film would have been Disney’s all-in bet on Asian representation in Hollywood, and a chance for veteran movie stars whom we know and love in Southeast Asia to gain the repute they deserve.

That’s why we think enduring the wait alongside them, will definitely still bring honour to us all.

Even if takes till 2021 to find out who we are inside.

Featured image adapted from Disney on YouTube.