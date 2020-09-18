Unlicenced Flower Sellers At Chua Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery Banned By Singapore Food Agency

On the way to the Pusara Abadi Muslim cemetery in Chua Chu Kang, visitors could buy flowers from street sellers to pay their respects.

However, since August, some flower sellers have reportedly been banned from selling along the lane leading into the cemetery by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). The sellers are apparently unlicenced.

Authorities reportedly conducted 2 raids at CCK Muslim cemetery

According to BERITAmediacorp, about 2 raids were carried out by SFA officers along the lane at Pusara Abadi. Since then, the roadside flower sellers were no longer seen.

Before operations ceased, there would reportedly be at least 6 flower sellers plying their trade along the road.

“It’s been more than a month. The authorities had just sent them letters 3 or 4 times,” said a mortuary service provider named Ahmad, when he spoke with BERITAmediacorp.

Mr Ahmad added that there were also incidents where the flowers sold were placed in plastic bags, tied up, and taken away by officers.

SFA sent officers after complaints, found sellers were unlicenced

When BERITAmediacorp contacted the National Environment Agency (NEA) for further details, they allegedly were redirected to SFA instead.

SFA reportedly began investigations when 2 complaints were received in August.

According to them, all street flower sellers along the entrance lane to the cemetery were found to be unlicenced – an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act.

The requirement to possess a licence in order to sell goods like flowers has always been in enforcement, they stated.

SFA added that a licence under the Street Hawking Scheme is inexpensive. Since 20 years ago, the fees have been $120/year or $10/month.

However, the licence does not permit all kinds of goods to be sold.

They can only sell permissible items like newspapers and telephone cards. They are also allowed to sell in one fixed location only.

Without a licence, a street seller could be fined $300 for the first offence and $400 or $500 for the second and third repeat offences.

If the offender still operates without a licence after the third offence, they may be charged in court.

Decades-long flower sellers do not know how to apply for licence

When asked why the flower sellers did not apply for a licence, the ‘cemetery people’ explained that they may actually not know how to get a licence.

A grave cleaner known as Ali purported that some sellers appealed for a licence but were unapproved.

He guessed that it could be because the stalls “obstructed traffic”.

Ali added that there was also some confusion in the licence application process.

The authorities said if they wanted to apply for a licence, they had to ask the landowner. But the landowner said they had to get the licence with SFA.

MS News has reached out to SFA for a statement and will provide an update when more information is available.

Applying for licences might be difficult for older folks

The authorities ensure that law and order are upheld so safety is enforced for the public.

However, applications can also be tedious and complicated for sellers who are unfamiliar with administrative forms, especially the older folks.

We hope the sellers who have cleared the lane will be able to apply for the necessary licences so they may return to their livelihood.

