83 Entries To MOH List Since 4 Jul, Including Lot One McDonald’s & Mustafa Centre

Before you leave your house, do remember your mask. If you want to be extra safe, you can throw in a face shield, gloves, and hand sanitiser to the mix.

Such precaution continues to be necessary in our daily loves, as more places in Singapore continue to have visits by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

On Saturday (18 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that 11 more locations have been added to the Public Places Visited by Cases in the Community during Infectious Period list.

Out of these 11, some popular spots include:

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall

Albert Centre

JCube

Westgate

Mustafa Centre

Mustafa Centre & Lot One Shopper’s Mall visited on 5 & 15 Jul

According to the list, the 11 new locations and visit period are:

All India Supermart (41 Norris Road) 9.25am-10am, 5 Jul

Cut-N-Shave barber (46 Desker Road) 3.50pm-5.30pm, 5 Jul

Mustafa Centre 9.05pm-9.45pm, 5 Jul

Parklane Shopping Mall 12.25pm-1pm, 7 Jul

JCube mall 1pm-1.45pm, 8 Jul

Albert Centre 10am-10.40am, 14 Jul

Westgate mall’s Food Republic 10am-12pm, 14 Jul

Sheng Siong supermarket (7 Jurong West Ave 5) 11.40am-12.20pm, 14 Jul

NTUC FairPrice supermarket (Jurong Gateway Road) 1.30pm-2pm, 14 Jul

Food Park coffee shop (Lorong Lew Lian) 7.30pm-9.30pm, 14 Jul

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall’s McDonald’s 12pm-12.40pm, 15 Jul

With the latest additions, Mustafa Centre has since been visited 3 times since 4 Jul. The other 2 times are also on the same day as 5 Jul, 3pm-3.30pm and 8pm-9pm.

You can view the full list here, that’s dated back to 4 Jul.

It is updated on a rolling 14-day basis, and excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

8 imported cases on 18 Jul

Here’s a recap of yesterday’s Covid-19 situation: Singapore recorded 8 imported cases among 202 new infections. Of these:

2 are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents (PRs)

4 Work Pass holders

1 Dependant’s Pass holder

1 Special Pass holder

The 2 Singaporeans/PRs – Cases 47649 and 47721) – returned to Singapore from India on 6 Jul and from Pakistan on 4 Jul.

Case 47685 – a Dependant’s Pass holder – along with 4 Work Pass holders who work in Singapore, flew in from India between 6-15 Jul.

All 7 above are now serving Stay-Home Notices.

As for the Special Pass holder, he’s Case 47613, who arrived in Singapore from the Philippines on 16 Jul. The sailor was sent directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.

Even so, do take extra precaution if you’re planning to visit these locations soon. Collective social responsibility is a major factor in combatting the pandemic.

