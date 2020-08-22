Nakhon Kitchen In Holland Village Closed

The recent ‘Circuit Breaker’ and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been kind on the food and beverage sector, and many businesses have gone under over the past few months.

Holland Village is no exception, as popular Thai restaurant Nakhon’s Holland V branch hasn’t opened since at least Jun.

MS News understands that the restaurant’s premises are now up for rent.

This is some sad news for those who live in the West, since Nakhon’s other branches are located further East.

The closest outlet for them will now be at VivoCity.

Nakhon Kitchen Holland V’s premises up for rent

An MS News reader informed us on Saturday (22 Aug) that the branch has been closed since at least Phase 1, and didn’t reopen alongside other branches.

There’s also a rent notice put up on the premises’ shutters, possibly indicating that the lease was ended.

Image provided by an MS News reader

Chances are that the ‘Circuit Breaker’ was the last time it opened.

Holland V Nakhon didn’t reopen with other branches

On 23 Jun, days after Phase 2 began, 5 Nakhon branches reopened for dine-ins.

Source

Conspicuously absent from the list was the Holland V branch.

When a netizen asked as to whether the Holland V branch was open, they only responded that it was closed “at the moment”.

Source

Another enquiry on the Facebook post went unanswered.

A check on Nakhon Group’s website shows that the Holland V branch is still present, although Facebook says otherwise.

Source

The rent notice on the venue would seem to indicate that it’s the end for the Holland V branch though.

Affordable authentic Thai food

Nakhon is known for authenticity and good mid-priced food.

Source

Its branches are known for its long queues, although the vast majority would agree that the food is worth queuing for.

Also, because seats are simply rather limited.

Other branches located further East

Unfortunately for Westies, the other Nakhon branches are all located further east — the closest one for them is probably VivoCity.

That said, it’s a small relief that Singaporeans still have the choice to visit other branches. However, the Holland V one will be dearly missed for sure, given its accessibility to those living out West.

We’ve contacted Nakhon for more information.

Given the poor economic situation at the moment, we really don’t know which other restaurants will close down abruptly.

So cherish each meal outdoors as if it’s your last, because you never know when they may disappear.

Featured image adapted from an MS News reader and Google Maps.