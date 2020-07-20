13th Zodiac Sign Merged With Scorpio & Sagittarius, Has Existed For Centuries

Over the weekend, the Internet was abuzz with rumours of a 13th Zodiac sign, that would change horoscopes as we know them.

But the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the real space experts, have come out to debunk all the fake news.

They never proclaimed a 13th Zodiac sign — there are still 12, and your personality should still be that of a Gemini, Virgo or whatever star sign you’ve always been.

NASA never created a 13th Zodiac sign

Attributing the news to NASA, Twitter and Instagram users freaked out about the change, as doubts were cast upon their true horoscopes.

Thankfully, NASA salvaged the situation quickly, addressing what turned out to be a recurrent rumour.

👀 We see your comments about a zodiac story that re-emerges every few years. No, we did not change the zodiac. When the Babylonians invented the constellations 3,000 years ago, they chose to leave out a 13th sign. So, we did the math: https://t.co/DQOs5VSjT7 pic.twitter.com/WlblguobGT — NASA (@NASA) July 17, 2020

Explaining that the 12 Zodiac signs are still intact, NASA refuted the creation of a 13th one.

13th sign exists, but not a part of the Zodiac

Apparently, the rumours stemmed from a 2016 Tumblr and blog post in which NASA revealed a 13th sign that the Babylonians had excluded from the Zodiac.

According to NASA, the early civilisation which invented constellations had actually found 13 of them in total.

That’s all of the signs we know now, and 1 more which they named Ophiuchus.

However, to fit the constellations nicely in the 12-month calendar they invented, the Babylonians allegedly left out Ophiuchus — though not entirely, as they simply merged it into Sagittarius and Scorpio, reports CBS News.

Rumours aren’t true, so no need to panic

We’re not sure what caused the big hoo-ha, but rest assured that your Zodiac signs won’t be changing anytime soon.

For those who check them diligently and place great value in astrology, continue doing you.

If there’s anything this episode has taught us, it’s never to buy into any information wholesale, until you’ve confirmed it with legitimate sources. Thank you NASA.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.