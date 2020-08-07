NDP Cover By Home Team’s Is A Heartfelt Tribute To The Nation

Besides Home and Count On Me Singapore, there are many other classic National Day songs that continue to resonate with us today.

But the lyrics of We Will Get There first sung by Stephanie Sun in 2002 have taken on a new meaning in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source

The folks at Home Team took it upon themselves to reinvent the tune with a fresh perspective in this stirring tribute to the nation.

Source

You can watch the Facebook NDP cover posted on Thursday (6 Aug) here. We’ll give you a quick highlight reel below.

Remember the days

The cinematic video begins with a lone singer clad in uniform walking towards the camera slowly, arms outstretched.

Source

As the verse kicks into full swing, she’s joined by her other colleagues as scenes of frontline workers blend into a seamless montage.

Source

Touching tribute soars with behind-the-scenes montage

The lyrics go hand-in-hand with the instrumentation that swells to a crescendo, speaking of how our lives have changed over the course of the year.



Source

As the song reaches its climax, it fully encapsulates our dreams of a new world of “hope forever after” remain.

Source

Besides keeping our borders safe at the Woodlands Checkpoint, and helping to facilitate crowd control, our Home Team agrees that there’s still a “long, long way to go”.

Source

Building a new world free from Covid-19 would definitely involve the creation of a successful test kits, and efforts to screen potential patients at the frontlines.

All of which are crucial to keeping Singapore safe even in difficult times. Here are the lyrics of the song in full, if you plan to watch the video and sing-a-long.

[VERSE 1]

Remember the days, we set out together with faith?

Remember the times, so fine, when we thought that

Nothing could stand in our way?

Then things weren’t the same, the life that we knew had to change

We’ve struggled through, the darkest storms

We thought we couldn’t tame



[REFRAIN]

Together we’ve tried, as we stood side by side

I knew we’d build a new world

A world of hope for ever after

[CHORUS]

Deep in my heart I just know

Right from the start, we will grow

Look where we are, we’ve come so far

And there’s still a long, long way to go

With all of my heart, I will care

I’ll play my part, I will share

With family and friends, together we’ll stand

And in the end, hand in hand

We will get there

[VERSE 2]

So now we begin, working together to win

Believing in trust, it must

Be possible to overcome anything

There’s so much to do, there’s so much we can contribute

By sharing just a little love

We will start again anew



[REFRAIN 2]

So why don’t we try? If we stand side by side

I know we’ll build a new world

A world of hope for ever after

[CHORUS]

Thankful for the sacrifices of our frontliners

Though the pandemic is far from over, with countries experiencing second & third waves of infections, our frontliners are pressing on in the face of uncertainty.

We hope the Home Team’s NDP song cover has lifted your spirits if you’re part of the nation’s efforts to combat the crisis.

In our books, it’s definitely an upgrade from the dance Primary 5 kids had to learn before the parade back in 2002 when this song was first released.

Here’s the zinger for old times’ sake, in case you feel like busting a move.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.