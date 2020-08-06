S’poreans Can Watch NDP Fireworks At 8.20PM From 10 Venues Or At Home

The National Day Parade (NDP) show will proceed at a smaller venue, but the fireworks display promises to reach every corner of Singapore, the NDP committee confirmed on Thursday (6 Aug).

Singaporeans will be able to watch the NDP fireworks show, which’ll last for about 5 minutes, at 10 locations around Singapore.

Besides Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Reservoir, there’ll be 8 other locations

Tampines and Punggol among 10 NDP fireworks venues

Apart from the aforementioned Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Reservoir locations, here are the other 8:

Ang Mo Kio

Bishan

Buona Vista

Punggol

Sembawang

Tampines

Woodlands

Yew Tee

According to The Straits Times, the location sites were chosen such that they won’t cause any harm to residents or personnel.

The fireworks will also reach up to a height of 62 stories so that people can view them at home.

Safety measures taken

Viewers won’t be able to get too close to large venues like Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Reservoir for their safety, as they’re cordoned off.

Source

They’re advised to watch from a safe distance, preferably from home. The arrangement will hopefully dissuade people from heading to the town area and creating crowds.

On the other hand, the other 8 venues won’t be closed off. There’ll be personnel and safety radiuses on the ground to ensure that people don’t get too close to the fireworks.

If you’d like to view them outdoors, do ensure that you’re wearing a mask and are safely distanced from others.

Circumstances shouldn’t stop us from celebrating NDP

The trying circumstances surrounding this NDP looks unlikely to dampen moods, as the NDP committee works to ensure that people can still enjoy the show while following safe distancing guidelines.

And now, with the fireworks brought to the heartlands, most families won’t have to leave their homes.

Featured image adapted from Singapore To India.