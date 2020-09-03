NDP Foodpanda Rider Threw Joss Paper Like A Baller During Marketing Shoot

While NDP 2020 was filled with exciting performances and displays, a Foodpanda delivery rider stole the show on National Day after he rode behind a mobile column.

Source

Recently, the food delivery company engaged the rider – Abdul Rahman – for a marketing shoot of their own.

His wife, Ms Rabiatul, was apparently “dragged” to the shoot, but took the opportunity to land playful jabs at her husband as he was talenting.

She shared some behind-the-scene footage of the shoot on her personal Twitter account.

Source

NDP Foodpanda rider famous for waving, but wife’s sian of it

While Mr Rahman became an Internet sensation after waving to crowds watching the mobile column, his wife looks sian of it.

She questioned in jest how many times she’d have to watch Mr Rahman wave for the cameras, as he was filming this scene.

Source

She tweets in Malay saying that she feels tired just looking at him.

A makeup artist was later seen putting up cosmetics for Mr Rahman with his wife giggling nearby.

Source

Mr Rahman’s makeup might be complete, but he still had quite some work left when it came to memorising his script.

Source

Some food delivery riders may prefer not to receive cash payments, but preferences can always be put aside when you’re receiving such large sums of money.

Source

I mean, just look at how happy Mr Rahman as he transforms into a baller.

Source

Turns out, the crew was just using joss paper for the effects — sorry for the disappointment.

Source

Foodpanda rider puts on pink eyeshadow

Mr Rahman was later seen with a new hairstyle but his wife drew attention to his wide forehead, joking that it’s “as wide as the ocean”.

Source

His hair was even dyed pink with bold glittery eyeshadows on his eyelids.

Source

Here’s the complete look, complete with a neon pink jacket and feather boa which colour matches Foodpanda’s brand colour.

Source

Even though Ms Rabiatul couldn’t divulge too many details regarding the campaign, she left us with the most priceless scene from the shoot — the ‘money shot’.

Looks like a scene straight out of Money Heist

Source

One minute of fame helped to unlock modelling opportunity

It seems Mr Rahman’s minute of fame has helped to unlock doors to modelling opportunities too, in addition to Internet popularity.

We thank Ms Rabiatul for the BTS footage, as we can’t wait to watch the actual video once Foodpanda releases it.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.