Find NDP Funpack Collection Spots Locations Based On Postal Code

National Day is approaching, and although celebrations will be relatively smaller in scale this year in light of Covid-19, it’s brought about some pluses.

For example, every Singaporean and PR household is eligible to receive a free National Day Parade (NDP) Funpack, dubbed the Singapore Together Pack.

While collections only open on 20 Jul, you can now find out where you can go to collect your Singapore Together pack near your home from this website by Gov.sg.

Source

Find closest collection points from your home

Once 20 Jul comes, Singaporeans and PRs can chiong out of your home to your nearby Residents’ Committee (RC) or community centre.

Each household is eligible to 1 pack, and it’s optional.

In the hypothetical scenario where our President Halimah Yacob were to queue up for her Singapore Together Pack, she can go to the following places:

Source

They’ll also let you know when the collection timings are, and the duration you can visit the RC/CC.

Do remember to bring your NRIC, otherwise you might not be able to collect your funpack.

There’ll be safe distancing measures and temperature-taking, of course, given the current Covid-19 guidelines.

No worries about getting lost as there’ll be signages telling you where and how to redeem your funpack.

NDP funpack contains masks, face tattoos

We’ve previously covered the contents of what is believed to be the NDP funpack, but in case you haven’t seen it yet, you can check them out here.

Each Singapore Together pack will contain the following:

Source

Face mask

Thermometer

Hand sanitiser

State flag

Iron-on flag

A “Our Heart For Singapore” card

Singapore Together Commemorative Magnet

Handheld flag

Face tattoo

Red filter for phone torch

Snack and canned drink, apparently Khong Guan biscuits and Yeo’s Chrysanthemum Tea flavour

Collection starts 20 Jul

The website’s ready early, but there’s also a large notice telling people that collection timings haven’t started yet, if you try searching now.

Source

You can collect the funpacks between 20-26 Jul at RCs, while you’ll have more time – 20 Jul – 2 Aug – if you’re heading to CCs.

2020 is a strange time for everyone, but NDP will be here to stay, even as most of us celebrate at home.

This is the time for everyone to come together as one Singapore and wave our flags while singing National Day songs in front of our TV screens.

Featured image adapted from Gov.sg and Instagram.