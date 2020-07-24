NDP Funpacks Getting Sold & Traded On Carousell

Most families would have collected their NDP Funpacks by now, given the calls for collection in heartland locations earlier this week.

Other than sharing our hauls with loved ones, or petitioning to have them donated to charity, some have pursued alternative paths after receiving them.

For instance, turning to Carousell to list their ‘limited edition’ 2020 bag designs for prices ranging from $6 to a whopping $30. Here’s what we found after scouring the site for listings so far.

NDP Funpack going for $30 per bag

A netizen seemed to be hawking a 2020 NDP funpack “with items” for $30, based on a post dated 3 days ago.

Source

The design appears to be one of 20 designs available, as posted on Minister Ng Eng Hen’s Facebook page yesterday (23 Jul).

Source

As for the contents, we surmise that it would include all of the following:

Canned drink & snacks

I <3 SG tattoos & flags

Surgical masks

Reusable masks



While we’re unsure why some netizens have chosen to sell the gifts they’ve received for NDP, other listings are popping up as well.

Trading NDP designs for funpacks

As funpacks are distributed at random, the design you’d get is usually left up to chance. This could explain why some netizens are offering to trade their designs for others at no cost.

Source

A second listing requests to sell everything in the bag for a “token” price of $6.

Source

This user asks for $8 in exchange for just the bag, offering mailing options as well.

Source

Finally, one Carousell user has even offered to give away some items like the non-permanent tattoos & miniature roll-up flag stand for free.

Much ado about our NDP Funpacks

Besides the sentimental value attached to receiving our NDP Funpacks, these practical Singaporeans may have decided that celebrating our nation’s birthday with cash may be preferred.

What do you think of the idea of re-selling NDP Funpacks? Would you buy an NDP Funpack of your preferred design for $30?

We’d love to hear what you think in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Carousell & Facebook.