NDP 2020 Will See Celebrations Start From As Early As 10:30am

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are in the midst of, the National Day Parade (NDP) this year is going to be unlike any we’ve seen.

Source

Apart from reducing the number of NDP participants and audience, celebrations will also be ‘decentralised’, allowing Singaporeans to participate closer to home.

Come National Day (9 Aug), Singaporeans are encouraged to sing the National Anthem from their homes as flag-raising ceremonies happen islandwide.

S’poreans encouraged to sing along with flag-raising ceremony

Named “Anthem Moment”, the NDP organising committee urged Singaporeans to tune in to the live broadcast of flag-raising ceremonies happening across the nation and record themselves singing the National Anthem.

Source

At 10:30 sharp, flag-raising ceremonies will be held in 7 location across Singapore, each representing a “key national sector” hit by the Covid-19 virus. These are:

Changi Airport — transport

Enabling Village — social services

Kampung Admiralty — housing and community

Lifelong Learning Institute — employment and skills

National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) — healthcare

North Vista Secondary School — education

NTUC FairPrice Hub — trade and Industry

A flag-raising ceremony will also be held at the Padang.

7 ministers will be observing the ceremonies at each of the 7 locations:

Changi Airport — Ong Ye Kung

Enabling Village — Masagos Zulkifli

Kampung Admiralty — Desmond Lee

Lifelong Learning Institute — Josephine Teo

National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) — Gan Kim Yong

North Vista Secondary School — Lawrence Wong

NTUC FairPrice Hub — Chan Chun Sing

President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Ministers Ng Eng Hen and K. Shanmugam will be present at the NDP, seated outside the National Gallery.

Singaporeans can submit footage of themselves singing to the NDP organising committee and stand a chance to see their footage featured in the broadcast during the evening broadcast, which starts at 7pm.

Red Lions performances and Mobile Column in heartlands

In addition to the flag-raising and National Anthem singing ceremonies, Singaporeans can also look forward to other forms of celebrations happening in the heartlands.

Residents staying in Jurong East and Sengkang can admire the stunning parachute display put up by the brave Red Lions.

Source

The Mobile Column, comprising SAF and Home Team vehicles will also be taking 5 routes through the heartlands of Singapore.

Source

Singaporeans can also hear the majestic roar of our fighter jets as they fly past estates in Singapore, paying tribute to frontline workers.

Source

The programs highlighted above are just a few that the NDP organising committee has come up with. Check out the full lineup here.

Come together to celebrate our dreams and aspirations during NDP

Props to folks from the NDP organising team for coming up with such engaging programme despite the challenges and limited faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though this year’s parade is going to be different from those in the past, we hope Singaporeans will still come together to celebrate our nation’s achievements and share their hopes and dreams for a better future.

Featured image adapted from NDP Organising Committee.