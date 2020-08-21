Travellers From New Zealand & Brunei Can Enter Singapore Without Stay-Home Notice From Sep

It’s taken a few months longer than anticipated, but Singapore may finally be declared safe for tourists to enter, and vice versa.

On Friday (21 Aug), the Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced that they’ll allow Singaporeans to travel to both Brunei and New Zealand — for leisure and overseas studies.

Meanwhile, those who arrive from these countries won’t need to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN), but will need to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

However, travel arrangements with these 2 countries are not reciprocal yet.

We may still have to wait a while longer before the all-clear is given on both sides, as the current arrangement merely puts New Zealand and Brunei as low-risk countries.

New Zealand & Brunei travellers don’t need to serve SHN

Those who enter Singapore from the 2 countries will be tested as soon as they arrive, and must test negative before continuing activities.

The good news is that they won’t need to undergo an SHN.

However, they’ll need an Air Travel Pass (ATP) of between 7 to 30 days before the date of entry into Singapore, and must pay for their own medical bills if they contract Covid-19.

They can start applying from 1 Sep onwards, for travelling from 8 Sep.

Meanwhile, returning Singaporeans and PRs as well as Long-Term Pass holders won’t need to serve SHN either, and won’t need to apply for an ATP.

SHN will now be 7 days instead of 14 for 6 territories

To encourage visitors to come to Singapore, the ministries will lower the current SHN requirement of 14 days to 7, given different risk levels between countries.

Low risk countries include:

Australia (excluding Victoria State)

Macao

Mainland China

Taiwan

Vietnam

Malaysia

Visitors from these places will still be tested for Covid-19 during their stay.

Other incoming travellers will still need to go through a 14-day SHN.

S’poreans advised not to travel there except for work

Although the travel advisory has been relaxed, the arrangement is not two-way.

This means that Singapore residents will still need to follow the procedures of their respective country of travel when they arrive.

Authorities also discouraged Singapore residents from travelling overseas unless necessary.

The worst is certainly behind us, but this doesn’t mean we can travel for leisure so quickly — merely that there are countries which are mostly free of the coronavirus.

