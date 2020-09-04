Car Driver Nearly Knocks Into Student At Newton Zebra Crossing

Upon reaching a zebra crossing, motorists are required to slow down and look out for oncoming pedestrians. That’s especially important when the crossing is located near a school, where there are more young students hanging about.

However, on Friday (4 Sep), a clip was uploaded on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook group which shows a car driving straight through a zebra crossing without stopping, nearly running over 2 young boys in the process.

You can watch the clip in full here, but do note that it might be disturbing for some.

Boy jolts back in time as car drives through Newton zebra crossing

At the start of the clip, the vehicle which the dashcam footage was captured on was seen travelling on the left lane of Winstedt Road, located in Newton.

Several schools can be found around the vicinity, including the LASELLE College of the Arts’ Winstedt Campus and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior).

As the vehicle approaches a zebra crossing, a young boy in yellow was seen attempting to make his way across the crossing.

Naturally, the driver slowed down and allowed him to cross.

Another young boy dressed in a white-blue uniform following behind also tried to cross the zebra crossing.

However, just as he was about to step foot onto the crossing, a black car zooms past on the adjacent lane, nearly running into the student.

Thankfully, the boy was well-aware of his surroundings and jolted back in time, preventing himself from getting hit.

Not the first of such cases

This isn’t the first of such incidents.

Back in 2018, 2 incidents of kids nearly getting run over while making their way across zebra crossings happened within days of each other.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists have to travel at a speed that allows him to stop before a pedestrian crossing – or zebra crossing – that he is approaching.

Failure to do so will result in 6 demerit points and a $200 and $250 fine for light and heavy vehicles respectively.

Please drive carefully when nearing pedestrian crossings

It’s indeed troubling to see a young boy nearly getting run over.

We hope drivers will be more cautious when approaching pedestrian crossings, especially if they are near schools.

As for pedestrians, perhaps this reinforces the importance of looking left and right for oncoming traffic before stepping foot on the road.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.