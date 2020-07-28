Night Safari Has 50% Discount On Entry For Singapore Residents

With a few public holidays coming right up, it’s the perfect time to bring your family out on a fun and adventurous excursion.

Given the travel restrictions implemented due to Covid-19 pandemic, this is perhaps the best time for us to support local attractions.

If it has been years or decades since you last visited the Night Safari, now’s your chance to do so. The attraction is offering 50% off tickets if you book them from now till 31 Jul.

Source

Bookings are allowed up to 3 months in advance, so you can plan your outings up till October.

Night Safari reopening on 30 July

As more segments of our society gradually open up, attractions like the Night Safari will be reopening come Thursday (30 Jul).

In an adorable teaser, folks from the Night Safari showed us what we have been missing out on.

With over 900 animals on display, the Night Safari is the perfect place for family outings, a good time with friends, or even a thrilling date night.

Source

Visitors can also take the 40-minute tram ride around the safari and get close to the nocturnal animals in their “free-range habitats”

Source

However, do note that some “Park Experiences” will be put on hold from now till 31 Aug.

Source

Enter promo code for 50% off all tickets at Night Safari

There are only 3 days left before the promotion ends on Friday (31 Jul), so hurry if you’re keen on going soon with your loved ones or friend.

You can book your tickets up to 3 months in advance, up till October.

The promotion is valid for all Singaporeans, including children and senior citizens.

Source

All you have to do is enter the promo code ‘NSWILD50OFF‘ upon checkout to enjoy the discount.

You can purchase your tickets online here.

Night Safari’s new opening hours

The Night Safari has also revised its opening hours from 7-11pm and will now operate from Thursdays to Sundays as well as the eve of and on public holidays.

Take note that you will have to choose from fixed time slots when booking.

Source

Embrace your ‘wild’ side

From staycations to attractions like Night Safari, Singapore Zoo, and USS, many local establishments have been offering promotions to encourage local tourism.

It’s a great opportunity for us to embark on adventures outside our usual café hopping and trips to the shopping malls.

So grab your family and friends and book your tickets soon!

Featured image adapted fro Facebook.