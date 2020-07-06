ELD Says Parties Shouting & Chanting Increases Covid-19 Risk, Advise Them To Avoid Confrontation

Party chanting matches have been taking place in various battlegrounds during GE2020, usually at hawker centres and coffee shops when different parties meet.

Just today (6 Jul), a battle took place in Nee Soon between Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and People’s Action Party (PAP) supporters.

Unfortunately, the chanting will soon be a thing of the past as the Elections Department (ELD) is putting a stop to these matches, Yahoo News Singapore reports.

Due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission when engaging in shouting or chanting, ELD decided it would be best if parties & their supporters not do so.

Chanting spreads droplets

There’s a reason why entertainment places like nightclubs still aren’t open — the risk of spreading droplets is extremely high in such places.

Between the shouting and chanting that frequently takes place in these establishments, it wouldn’t be unrealistic if Covid-19 spreads easily there.

The same also applies to these chanting matches, says ELD, as they produce droplets.

The matches also display a lack of social distancing — a concern of netizens who saw the videos online.

In order to protect the health and safety of the public, ELD decided on this advice.

Parties should avoid confrontations

While party supporters may be tempted to engage in chanting matches to show support, ELD advises campaigning to be done in a lawful and orderly manner.

This includes avoiding confrontations that can escalate into disorder.

Parties as well as candidates have to ensure that crowds follow safe management measures.

There’s a reason why we have all these safety regulations during this Covid-19 election — we need to keep people safe even as we campaign.

While it’s a shame that these admittedly entertaining chanting matches will be stopped, safety should be our first priority.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Twitter.