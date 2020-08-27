Outdoor Venture’s North Face Sale Has Up To 40% Off Deals On Apparel & Bags Till 30 Aug

We may have stayed indoors for much of this year, but we’re hopeful that we can resume our travel plans in the upcoming year.

Hiking gear and sports apparel are a must-have for upcoming adventures so The Great North Face sale should be in your to-do list. The brand is offering up to 40% off deals on duffel bags, jackets, day packs, tees, and footwear from Friday (28 Aug) to Sunday (30 Aug).

Outdoor Venture Branded Sale shared some photos of the upcoming sales event and here’s what we’ve found.

Sports apparel & outdoor gear for the adventurous spirits

Refresh your wardrobe with The North Face 40% off deals on apparel, jackets, shirts, and sports gear.

The brand’s jackets are popular for their breathable, waterproof, and windproof qualities like this Paramount Active Convertible Pant for $93.60 (U.P. $156) and Sangro Plus Jacket $153.60 (U.P. $256) that can help you conquer colder climates.

Since we live in a humid country, we must always be on the lookout for rain showers. If you need a brand new jacket, consider this stylish Train Logo Zip-jacket for $81.60 (U.P. $136).

Thrill-seekers who need a waterproof outfit that can help them endure unpredictable weather on the trail should check out the Arque Active Trail jacket $297.60 (U.P. $396).

Footwear for jogging, running or hiking

Whether you’ll be walking all day long in night markets or hiking leisurely trails, The North Face has sneakers for every occasion.

Their Urban Recovery Slip-on Knit at $111.60 (U.P. $186) will keep your feet comfy and cushioned as you delve into the outside world.

For male sneakerheads, don’t miss their Oscilate sneakers $135.60 (U.P. $226) which provide a premium underfoot cushioning experience that can help you keep going amid rough terrains.

Avid hikers shouldn’t miss their Ultra Fastpack IV Mid Futurelight Boots for $177.60 (U.P. $296). Even if you’re not having adventures overseas, these will surely make the MacRitchie trail a lot easier to get through.

Stylish & light t-shirts for everyday wear

The North Face’s shirts and tees never go out of style. In case you want to spice up your wardrobe or visit the gym, you’ll find that their various Adventure Logo Tees $39.60 (U.P. $66) will definitely match your style.

Those with ambitions to climb great peaks can get their timeless Himalayan Summits Tee $39.60 (U.P. $66), with graphic illustrations of snowy mountain tops.

Sturdy duffel bags & backpacks with lots of storage space

Stocking up on quality bags and outdoor gear for your camping trips don’t come cheap. That’s why you should check out their Base Camp Duffel $141.60 (U.P. $236).

Meanwhile, the Explore Fusebox $117.60 (U.P. $196) is a functional and durable backpack that can store your laptop and gadgets for work or school.

The sale also features gloves, belt bags, and caps that you might need for your 2021 travel plans.

Promo at all The North Face outlets islandwide

The North Face Singapore confirmed that the sale will take place in all outlets islandwide.

Here are the locations of their current outlets:

ION Orchard | B4-27

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) | B2-58

Marina Square | 02-171-175

Paragon | 04-33

Takashimaya Dept Store L4

Tangs VivoCity Dept Store L1

IMM Outlet | 02-05

As a bonus, purchasing a minimum of 2 items will get you an additional 5% discount, while purchasing 3 items and above can get you an additional 10% discount.

The Great North Face sale until 30 Aug

The Great North Face sale runs from tomorrow (28 Aug) to Sunday (30 Aug).

Just like every major sale, stocks may run out fast, so mark your calendars.

If you’d like to get the latest updates on the brand’s deals, check out the Outdoor Venture’s Facebook page or The North Face Singapore Facebook page.

They have several promotions every now and then, so visit their websites regularly.

