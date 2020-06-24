Northpoint City’s Seoul Garden Listed As Location Visited By Covid-19 Patient On 19 Jun

In Tuesday’s update (23 Jun), Yishun’s Northpoint City was listed as a location previously visited by Covid-19 patients by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Here’s the full list of locations released since 9 Jun.

The most recent updated entailed a visit which occurred in a restaurant serving Korean cuisine at this time:

Northpoint City (Seoul Garden): 8.05-9.40pm

Although the visit had lasted for 1.5 hours, details as to whether it was a dine-in or takeout were not released.

Northpoint City visited by Covid-19 patient in the evening

An unstated number of cases paid an evening visit to Northpoint City – along 930 Yishun Avenue 2 – on Friday (19 Jun).

The major shopping centre chain is located right outside Yishun MRT station & the visit was made to a Seoul Garden restaurant outlet.

Further details as to whether this was a dine-in or takeout situation were not released, but the encounter lasted for 1 hr 35 min.

Contact tracing is underway

Residents who’ve visited the restaurant and locations on the list at similar timings should have been notified if they are deemed “close contacts”.

The list of public locations by MOH currently excludes the following places:

Residence

Workplaces

Healthcare facilities

Public transport

MOH has also stated that malls & supermarkets will be sanitising the premises accordingly, so there’s no need to avoid these places listed for now.

Mask up during Phase 2

However, visitors should continue to pay close attention to their health for 14 days following the stated times & visits.

Do seek immediate medical attention if you or your loved ones display these respiratory symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

With Phase 2 & elections upon us, we must stay ever vigilant – masking up when venturing outdoors – to reduce the risks of clusters.

We wish all new patients a swift recovery and that everyone continues to adhere to social distancing cues & regulations.

