NSP To Contest Tampines & Sembawang GRC, Still Considering MacPherson SMC

National Solidarity Party (NSP) has revealed plans to contest in Tampines and Sembawang GRCs (Group Representation Constituencies) in GE2020.

Even though they had revealed earlier that they’ll be standing in Pioneer SMC (Single-Member Constituency), they have forfeited the plan.

This, according to their interview with TODAY Online, was because they were making way for Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

NSP will contest in Tampines & Sembawang GRCs

NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng spoke to TODAY Online, and brought up the party’s game plans:

Mr Ng will be leading the party’s team to contest Sembawang GRC

Party president Mr Reno Fong will lead Tampines GRC team.

Both GRCs are not foreign to them, as they had also contested there in the previous election. Unfortunately, they had lost to PAP heavyweights Heng Swee Keat and Khaw Boon Wan.

As for MacPherson SMC – another constituency it had contested in the last GE – Mr Ng said they were still mulling over the decision.

NSP still evaluating GE2020 candidates

According to The Straits Times, Mr Ng said about 10 NSP members have expressed interest to contest in the polls.

They’re currently evaluating every one of them before revealing their GE2020 candidates.

Mr Ng did give a little preview, saying that among those being evaluated were IT and logistics professionals, as well as entrepreneurs, aged late 20s to early 50s.

Brief recap of NSP in GE2015

During GE2015, the party had contested in:

Sembawang GRC

Tampines GRC

MacPherson SMC

Pioneer SMC

Their attempts at winning any of the constituencies were unsuccessful.

Some prominent ex-members of NSP includes Lim Tean – who resigned in 2017 and formed People’s Voice Party in 2018 – and golden girl Nicole Seah, who is now with Workers’ Party.

Sembawang GRC is currently the stronghold of PAP’s Khaw Boon Wan, Lim Wee Kiak, Vikram Nair, Ong Ye Kung, and Amrin Amin.

While Tampines GRC current MPs are Heng Swee Keat, Masagos Zulkifli, Baey Yam Keng, Desmond Choo and Cheng Li Hui.

