Nurses Day Aims To Recognise Healthcare Workers’ Hard Work

It’s no easy task working as a nurse. But things this year have been exceptionally difficult, with the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to plague us today.

Nurses Day on 1 Aug aims to commemorate just that, recognising the sacrifices and contributions that these healthcare workers have made.

Here are 5 deals nurses can look forward to on this special occasion.

1. Old Chang Kee

To mark the special day, homegrown brand Old Chang Kee is giving out 1 free Chicken Mushroom’O to all nurses on Saturday (1 Aug).

The promotion is only valid at 9 outlets islandwide and is only available on a while stocks last basis. Simply flash your Singapore Nursing Board (SNB) card to redeem the puffs.

2. Maki-San

Nurses can also look forward to a free Braveheart salad – comprising soba, crispy nuggets, and edamame beans – from Maki-San on Saturday (1 Aug) between 11.30am-3pm.

In addition to the complimentary salad, nurses can also each bring home a colour-changing mug during the 2-hour period.

Nurses would have to show their “SNB Practising Certificate” to qualify for this promo. Participating outlets can be found here.

3. Krispy Kreme

Those with a sweeter tooth can also enjoy 6 free glazed ‘halos’ whenever they purchase a dozen assorted donuts.

The promo is available at all of their physical stores – except Changi Airport Terminal 3 – as well as through delivery too. Other healthcare staff working in hospitals can also enjoy the deal by simply flashing their staff pass.

4. Gong Cha

Bubble Tea brand Gong Cha is also running a promo for nurses till 9 Aug at selective outlets.

For just $1.50, nurses can enjoy a refreshing cup of Peach Black Tea topped with Rainbow Jelly — even cheaper than your cup of kopi peng from the coffeeshop.

Nurses need only show their staff pass or be dressed in their uniform to enjoy the promo.

5. Paris Baguette

Nothing can go wrong with a cup of americano and a crispy croissant to start the day.

From now till 3 Aug, Paris Baguette can enjoy 75% off this timeless combination at just $2.

The deal is redeemable at Paris Baguette’s outlets at Bugis Junction, Jem and Changi Airport by just flashing the SNB pracitcising certificate.

Kudos for participating brands and their Nurses Day promos

Kudos to the participating brands for coming up with promotions to celebrate the contributions that nurses and other healthcare heroes have made.

Despite causing widespread disruptions, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us just how crucial our healthcare workers are. We hope the people running it will be more recognised moving forward.

Happy Nurses day!

