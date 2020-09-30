ExplorerSG Dares You On A Night Walk At Most Popular Haunted Spot In Singapore

With the cancellation of USS’ Halloween Horror Nights this year, you might be wondering just how to celebrate the scary occasion.

Well, it seems ExploprerSG might just have the perfect event lined up for you — a night walk at the spooky Old Changi Hospital.

Source

The tour of the reportedly haunted site is a “Halloween Special” organised by the thrill-seeking group. At the time of writing, more than 500 people have already expressed interest.

Old Changi Hospital is a popular haunted spot

The Old Changi Hospital has often been dubbed the most popular haunted places in Singapore.

Source

Built in 1935, it was used by the military to house over 50,000 prisoners-of-war (POWs) during the Japanese Occupation.

Rumour has it that the hospital once housed a torture chamber used by the Japanese Secret Police to extort information from POWs.

Source

In 1997, the site was abandoned and has remained unoccupied since then.

Following its ‘closure’, many thrill-seekers have flocked to the place seeking paranormal experiences.

Catch some paranormal activity at Old Changi Hospital

The tour in question includes a visit to the Old Changi Hospital via the main and back entrance.

With that comes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to catch some paranormal activities.

Old Changi Hospital is a restricted access site and hence participants will not be allowed to venture into the hospital itself.

Source

Despite this, the Halloween night walk is likely to be an exhilarating experience.

From shadow figures to wailing sounds and the eerie feeling of being ‘touched’, countless paranormal activities have previously been experienced at the place.

The night walk proves to be extremely popular. At the time of writing, all 10 spots have been filled with another 500 people are on the waitlist.

Source

Organisers add that the event is not for the faint-hearted. They urge those who are not comfortable with paranormal activities to stay clear of the event.

You can consider joining the event waitlist here.

RSVP to be on waitlist

While the Halloween tour to the Old Changi Hospital might be already full, you can still indicate your interest for the event by joining the waitlist.

Let’s hope folks from ExplorerSG will be organising similar trips in the future so thrill-seekers can get their dose of adrenaline.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Finbarr Fallon.