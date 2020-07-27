82-Year-Old Lady Makes $5/Hour As Cleaner, Says She Needs To Work More To Survive

Sometimes as Singaporeans, our lives can be so preoccupied with our problems, that we may not realise how bad it is for some others in our midst.

All it takes, however, is one encounter to wake you up to the disadvantaged around us.

One netizen had just such an encounter with an 82-year-old lady on the MRT, who told him she made just $5 an hour as a cleaner and dishwasher.

Emotionally affected by encounter

The netizen was so emotionally affected by his encounter that he posted it on his Instagram stories, then collated them into a Facebook post on Monday (27 Jul) evening.

Warning: Some strong and vulgar language is used in his post, and it may be emotionally distressing.

It all started when he was on a train on Saturday (25 Jul), and the old lady sitting next to him asked him how to get to Sentosa.

They were at Bedok MRT at the time, so it would be awhile before she got to Outram Park MRT to change train, but he decided to accompany her there anyway.

It turns out that she lives in Sembawang, and needed help going to Sentosa because she was illiterate and could only speak Chinese.

Her story broke his heart

Naturally, he asked her she was going to Sentosa, and her reply left him heartbroken.

She wanted to find a dishwashing job in Sentosa because it pays more than her current job cleaning and dishwashing in Tampines Hub.

How much did she currently earn? Just $5 an hour, for 4 hours.

And how much does the job she was hoping to get pay? $10 an hour.

She’s all alone in this world

That wasn’t even the worst part.

The worst part was she had no living family, because her son died serving his national service when he got into an accident while rappelling.

Her husband also died a long time ago.

According to her, she was told that she would receive $300 a month in compensation from the Government, but she hasn’t received anything, she claimed.

Thus, with nobody to support her, she said she’ll starve to death.

Finances are tight

Thankfully, she lives with 2 friends in a flat, and they all chip in to pay the rent.

On her finances, she says she tries to chip in more for the rent when she can.

But it’s tough, as her job doesn’t provide free meals or transport, that’s why when she earns $20 a day, there’s not much left after meals.

She had 4 heart surgeries, had to sell her house

Her story gets worse still. It turns out that the old lady not only is 82 years old, but she isn’t in good health either.

In fact, she said she’s had 4 major heart surgeries.

She had to sell her house to pay for them. Hence, the rental flat and lack of money.

She has her dignity

Despite her troubles, though, the old lady has her dignity.

She’s not earning much, but she’s willing to work longer hours to make more.

Neither is she looking for a handout. After the netizen accompanied her all the way to Vivocity, she refused to take his money.

No matter how much he tried, she didn’t want any donation from him, as she said she was “paiseh” and had her own money.

Netizen argues for minimum wage

Using the old lady as an example, the netizen concluded that this is why we need a minimum wage in Singapore.

$5 an hour isn’t a wage that’s possible to live on in Singapore, he said.

In fact, when he was working his first-ever job in Subway 10 years ago, he said he was paid $5.50 an hour. That means the wages in Singapore haven’t changed, although the cost of living has risen.

There are concerns that having a minimum wage will increase the costs of goods and services, and the burden on taxpayers.

However, instead of asking how Singapore will pay for minimum wage, the OP is of the opinion that what we should be asking ourselves is,

Who will end up paying the price if we don’t pay for minimum wage?

Questions the progressive wage model

The netizen then proceeded to question the Progressive Wage Model, asking why is it people like the old lady still earn $5 an hour.

He then urges Singaporeans not to forget that people like the old lady exist in Singapore, and when we think about Singapore’s future, remember that it’s not just our own future that matters.

He also disagrees with the lyrics of this year’s National Day song crooned by Nathan Hartono. It’s last 2 verses go:

Because of who you are

I can be everything I am

He concluded his story by bringing up the perennial bugbear of ministers’ salaries, saying no public servant should be paid $1 million a year.

Old lady’s story is distressing

When we read the old lady’s story, most people with a hear would find it distressing.

So we don’t blame the netizen for being very affected by her story.

We hope the old lady will manage to make a better life for herself, and she can get help from government or social organisations soon.

As for the OP’s comments on minimum wage, do you think he has a point? Do share your thoughts.

