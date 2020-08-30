5 Orchard Road Malls & Bugis Junction Visited By Covid-19 Cases, Visitors Advised To Monitor Health

In an update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (29 Aug), 11 new locations were listed as being visited by Covid-19 cases when they were infectious, including 5 malls in Orchard Road.

These places are:

Trivex Zero1 Pte Ltd Geylang Serai Malay Market & Food Centre Joo Chiat Complex FairPrice Bugis Junction Swensens Baby Expo Warehouse Sales Westgate Beauty In The Pot Ngee Ann City Papilla Haircare

Best Denki The Heeren Robinson’s Far East Shopping Centre Paragon Muji

Toys ‘R’ Us

iStudio Far East Plaza ABC Restaurant Pte Ltd

Zero1 Pte Ltd in Tivex, an industrial building on 8 Burn Road, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 5-6pm on 16 Aug, said MOH.

Geylang Serai Malay Market & Food Centre was visited by a Covid-19 case on 3 separate occasions.

From 12-12.35pm on 18 Aug From 2.10-3.05pm on 21 Aug From 9.05-10.20am on 25 Aug

Joo Chiat Complex was also visited on 2 occasions:

From 1.25-2pm on 18 Aug From 3-4pm on 21 Aug — the FairPrice outlet in the mall was visited at this time.

The Swensen’s outlet at Bugis Junction was visited from 4.30-5.20pm on 18 Aug.

Baby Expo Warehouse Sales, on 1 Jalan Wangi off MacPherson Road, was visited from 12.15-1pm on 20 Aug.

Beauty In The Pot, a hotpot restaurant in Westgate mall, was visited from 6-8pm on 21 Aug.

5 Orchard malls visited on the same day

The 5 Orchard Road malls were visited on the same day — 22 Aug.

It’s uncertain how many different cases are involved.

Papilla Haircare and Best Denki in Ngee Ann City were visited from 11.15am-2.45pm.

Robinson’s department store at The Heeren was visited from 1-3pm.

Far East Shopping Centre was visited from 1.15-2.05pm.

The Muji, Toys ‘R’ Us and iStudio outlets in Paragon were visited from 2-2.50pm.

Lastly, ABC Restaurant at Far East Plaza was visited from 2.15-2.45pm.

Full list of locations

Here’s the full list of locations.

Visitors advised to monitor health

MOH has advised those who visited these locations at the specific timings that the patient was there to monitor their health for 14 days.

However, there is no need to avoid these locations.

Please stay safe and follow safe distancing rules when you’re out and about.

