Overseas Singaporeans Must Register As Electors By 25 Jun To Vote

GE2020 is upon us, and while most of us are gearing up to vote, there are overseas Singaporeans who may not make it back in time.

Luckily, there are 10 overseas polling stations where Singaporeans can register to vote. However, they don’t have much time left to do so, as they only have till Thursday (25 Jun), 11.59pm GMT+8.

The various overseas High Commissions gave a reminder on 24 Jun.

Source

While many overseas Singaporeans made their ways back home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are others who stayed put.

Overseas polling booths in 10 countries

If you’re staying in one of these 10 cities, you’ll have the opportunity to register as an overseas voter on the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) website.

Canberra, Australia

London, United Kingdom

Tokyo, Japan

Beijing, China

Washington D.C, United States

Hong Kong

Shanghai, China

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

San Francisco, United States

New York, United States

Here’s how the microsite looks like on a mobile interface. You’ll have to login using your SingPass to register yourself as an overseas voter.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Those residing in Malaysia will unfortunately have to return to Singapore if they want to cast their vote on 10 Jul.

But first, you’ll have to be a Singapore citizen – duh – and be above the age of 21.

Source

You’ll also need to have spent at least 30 days in Singapore between 1 Mar 2017 and 29 Feb 2020.

London gets to vote 1 day earlier

Because overseas polling stations can’t close later than the ones in Singapore, those in London will have to vote 1 day earlier, on Thursday (9 Jun).

You can easily brag to your friends in Singapore that you got to vote earlier than others did.

All the votes will be counted at the same time anyway, though.

Do your part as an overseas Singaporean

For overseas Singaporeans, do note the deadline is 11.59pm Singapore time, so you’ll want to keep an eye on timezone differences on that day.

Those who don’t register themselves by then can’t vote! Voting is a citizen’s right and everyone should do so if possible.

The future of Singapore is in your hands.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash & MS News reader.