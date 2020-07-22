Pandan Scent In Tap Water Not Dangerous, Says PUB

Normally, a scent in our tap water would be a slight cause for alarm, since it’s supposed to be odourless.

However, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) clarifies that a pandan scent some residents smell from boiled tap water is safe to drink on Wednesday (22 Jul).

No, there hasn’t been any pandan leaves invading the water supply, but there’s an organic compound in the water that causes the smell.

Water contains organic compound

PUB told The Straits Times (ST) that they suspect that the smell might originate from Malaysian imported water.

Apparently, people from both sides of the Causeway have detected the pandan scent in their water.

The water is not believed to contain pandan.

After laboratory tests, it seems that the water contains trace amounts of tetrahydrofuran (THF), an organic compound, and is described to have an ‘ethereal’ smell.

We guess to Singaporeans and Malaysians, said ‘ethereal’ smell strongly resembles the smell of pandan.

PUB assures that the compound has no negative health effects in trace amounts and remains safe to drink.

Pandan scent detected in Singapore and Malaysia

According to PUB, residents from the following places reported the scent:

Pasir Ris

Yishun

Tampines

People in Johor Bahru also report smelling the compound, according to Malaysian media on Wednesday (22 Jul).

Sinar Harian reported that early investigations showed no signs of pollution in the water and that the smell is only apparent when it’s boiled.

The Johor Water Regulatory Body is investigating the source of the smell.

PUB are working with Malaysian authorities to isolate the affected water and resolve the issue by Thursday (23 Jul).

Hopefully cause of pandan water found

While the water only smells when boiled, that definitely might have been a cause for concern.

Now that the authorities are on the case, however, we can breathe a little easier.

While the smell must’ve been rather strange, we do enjoy our pandan — just not in our tap water.

Those who are still concerned about their water supply can request for water bags from PUB.

