Timbre Co-Founder Edward Chia Part Of PAP’s First Lineup For GE2020

GE2020 has kicked into full swing, with political parties introducing their slates of fresh faces & new joins.

Images courtesy of PAP

4 People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates were introduced by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday (24 Jun).

These include Mr Edward Chia, Mr Desmond Tan, Mr Ivan Lim & Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, reported The Straits Times (ST).

We’ve trawled social media to sieve out more details on these new faces.

Though they have not been fielded in specific constituencies yet, you may just see them on walkabouts in your neighbourhoods in the near future.

1. Edward Chia – 36-year-old Co-founder of Timbre Group

First up, here’s Mr Edward Chia who’s an entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder of Timbre Group at the tender age of 21.

Source

Many might be familiar with the spaces he manages, including Timbre facilities where Singaporeans can enjoy live music and good food.

Images courtesy of PAP

Before embarking on his career in politics, the 36-year-old once spoke to young Singaporeans receiving their PSLE results.

You can watch his interview with CNA here:

A “late bloomer” himself, he encouraged students and parents to value effort more than results, and we think this is great life advice.

The entrepreneur is one of the fresh faces of PAP and we hope we can exchange those votes for delicious duck pizzas.

Find out more about him on his personal Facebook & Instagram pages.

2. Desmond Tan Kok Ming, 50-year-old ex-PA chief

There looks to be another Desmond in PAP besides Mr Desmond Lee.

Images courtesy of PAP

Desmond Tan Kok Ming might be hitting the big 5-0 this year, but still looks smart in his army uniform.

Desmond Tan in 2014 (left)

Source

He served the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for a whopping 28 years, and was even deployed to Afghanistan during his military career.

You might recognise him from the 2016 National Day Parade, where he was the Chief Of Staff.

Source

After his retirement from the SAF in 2017, the 50-year-old took up the chief executive position of the People’s Association (PA).

In his public sector career, he represented Singapore in multiple international events.

Meeting in 2018 with Vietnam officials, reaffirming bilateral ties.

Source

Earlier this June, he stepped down from his PA role and it seems like he will be beginning a new journey in politics, under PAP’s purview.

Here’s a quote from Mr Tan about leadership that we hope will serve him well if he does get elected,

Leadership, if we want to lead well, often we have to start from the bottom, not the top.

3. Ivan Lim, 42-year-old Keppel General Manager

Another new face is 42-year-old Mr Ivan Lim, who is currently employed by Keppel Offshore & Marine.

Images courtesy of PAP

Just 2 years ago, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook to share Ivan’s inspiring journey.

Source

The PAP candidate was apparently fresh out of secondary school when he first started work at the Keppel Habour Yard at 16.

Source

He subsequently completed a diploma in Marine Engineering at University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in United Kingdom under a scholarship by Keppel, graduating with First Class Honours.

Source

Since 2013, he is the President of Keppel Young Leaders and has been working as a General Manager in Specialised Vessels.

Scroll through his Facebook feed here to find out more about him.

4. Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30-year-old lawyer

Last but not least, we have Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin who is an associate director in TSMP Law Corporation.

Source

She once shared why she chose to do law on her company’s Facebook page, a heartfelt reflection to inspire aspiring lawyers.

Images courtesy of PAP

The SMU Law alumnus is 30 years old this year, and is a board member of the National Youth Council.

Source

She is also active in the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations and participates in several Malay organisations as well.

In 2018, she represented Singapore as a delegate for the G20 conference in Cordoba, Argentina.

Find out more about her on Facebook.

New generation of PAP leaders incoming

As Polling Day approaches, we can expect to see more new PAP candidates, who might be contesting in GE2020.

You could even see them walking about your neighbourhoods in the near future — only in groups of 5 of course.

We look forward to seeing what they can bring to our table this GE. Which candidate are you rooting for? Do let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Edward Chia on Facebook & Google Maps.