PAP To Field Largely The Same Slate For Aljunied GRC Against WP’s ‘A’ Team

The Workers’ Party (WP) slate for Hougang Single-Member Constituency (SMC) and Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was confirmed by the incumbents last week.

However, the People’s Action Party (PAP) didn’t reveal its candidates for the two WP-held constituencies until Nomination Day itself.

These are the PAP candidates for Aljunied GRC:

Aljunied GRC

Mr Victor Lye, 57 Mr Chua Eng Leong, 49 Mr Shamsul Kamar, 48 Ms Chan Hui Yuh, 44 Mr Alex Yeo, 41

3 of the PAP candidates also fan for the same GRC back in 2015.

Source

They will face off against the following WP candidates:

Mr Pritam Singh, 43 Ms Sylvia Lim, 55 Mr Muhamad Faisal Manap, 45 Mr Gerald Giam, 42 Mr Leon Perera, 49

While the other candidates had run in their respective constituencies in GE2015, Ms Chan and Mr Yeo are contesting their first election.

Lee Hong Chuang vs Dennis Tan at Hougang SMC

Over at Hougang SMC, PAP’s Mr Lee Hong Chuang will be facing off against WP’s Mr Dennis Tan.

The constituency was held by WP’s Png Eng Huat in the previous election. Mr Png has since announced that he will not be contesting in GE2020.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.