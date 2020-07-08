PAP Statement On WP’s Raeesah Khan Broke No Laws, Says SPF

In the flurry of police reports being filed during GE2020, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are diligently getting around to all of them — no matter how frivolous they may seem.

One of them was made against a People’s Action Party (PAP) statement on Workers’ Party (WP)’s Raeesah Khan, asking her party to stand their stance on the social media posts she is currently being investigated for.

A netizen, Mr Goh, had reported the PAP statement, saying that the party had made false comments.

The post of the police report was up on Facebook before being taken down later.

On Wednesday (8 Jul), the police concluded that no offence was committed, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Netizen accused PAP statement of promoting enmity between races

The netizen had made the police report based on what he saw as an attempt to promote enmity between races.

This was based on the statement saying that Ms Khan had admitted to making derogatory statements about Chinese and Christians.

However, Mr Goh said that she had admitted no such thing — only that she called her statements “insensitive” and “improper”.

This, along with an attempt to hold the PAP accountable, led him to make the police report.

AGC say no offences committed

The police received the report, probably sighed in exasperation due to the sheer volume of reports they’ve received recently, and did their investigations.

One of those who was reported to the police was blogger Xiaxue, who said although she was visited by police, they were very nice.

We’re not sure who police visited since PAP HQ are the ones who kena po mata.

But after consulting with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), they said no offence was committed in the statement.

Hopefully spate of police reports end soon

The amount of police reports made against both individuals and organisations are if nothing else, making SPF very busy.

Our poor police force can’t catch a break, it seems.

Hopefully politically-related police reports come to a halt after today, when Polling Day and the end of the elections are so close.

