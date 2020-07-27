PCF Releases Animal Crossing Outfits To Celebrate National Day

If you were stuck at home searching for games to play during the ‘Circuit Breaker’, it would have been impossible to ignore one of them – Animal Crossing.

Everyone seems to be playing the Nintendo game these days, and even the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) is getting in on the act – it’s releasing a line of local costumes just for Animal Crossing characters.

Source

A throwback to simpler times

PCF’s pre-school uniform is a familiar sight for most Singaporeans.

This 1990s iteration will give you a dose of nostalgia as you recall the good old, carefree days of being a pre-schooler.

Source

Made-in-S’pore superhero

Those “young at heart” would also remember Singapore’s very own superhero, VR Man.

Singaporeans might have found this local superhero to be ripe for mockery at the time, but that was also what made it such a hit.

Thus, the superhero is part of our history, and we’d love to remember it with this costume.

Source

Comedic character

If you like Phua Chu Kang, you may also be a fan of another local comedy icon, Liang Xi Mei, who’s definitely an iconic character.

Her outfits are also available as Animal Crossing costumes.

Source

The iconic role was also reprised by director-actor Jack Neo recently when he once again donned the middle-aged drag persona to record a music video on Covid-19.

Life as a mascot

Singapore’s mascot, the Merlion, has always been such a mysterious creature.

The national personification of Singapore is a mythical creature with a lion’s head and the body of a fish.

With this Merlion-inspired costume, you can be patriotic while experiencing life as an anthropomorphic creature.

Source

Team SG athlete

Ever dreamt of representing your country, donning the crescent moon and 5 stars on your chest as you step into the spotlight?

Well, now you can do that from your couch, by proudly wearing this Team Singapore athlete jacket on Animal Crossing as you show off your athletic prowess.

Source

Look out for download codes on 1 Aug

If you’re feeling inspired already, join PCF in celebrating National Day on animal crossing by downloading Singapore’s iconic costumes into your own island.

Their download codes will be available on 1 Aug, so do look out for them on PCF’s Facebook page.

Commemorate National Day on Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing is arguably the game of the Covid-19 era, and Singaporeans have quickly taken it to their hearts by transferring our real lives into the game.

For example, enjoying a virtual staycation at Sentosa and having virtual weddings in the game.

PCF’s uniquely Singapore costumes will hopefully bring more fun to the National Day celebrations.

Which costume will your character be putting on? Let us know in the comments down below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.