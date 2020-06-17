PE & CCAs To Resume Following MOE Guidelines, Some In Smaller Groups Or At Class-Level

Many students expressed how they missed school during their 2 months away, and were excited to return despite the limited interactions with their friends.

With Phase 2 approaching, things may be looking up for them as school activities slowly return to normalcy.

Starting 29 Jun, some Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs) will resume, and Physical Education (PE) lessons will now involve group activities again.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced the upcoming changes in a press release today (17 Jun).

CCAs will resume over video calls or in the classroom

A large part of students’ social lives, the resumption of CCAs means more chances for casual interactions apart from studying.

CCAs that require coaches or instructors will occur via video calls, while more physical activities will stay within the classrooms.

This way, students will get to try activities outside of their initial CCA allocation, and keep their mingling among classmates only.

Though unusual, the method allows students to learn new things while bonding with their classmates.

Students can play in groups of 5 for PE

Playing games during PE wouldn’t be fun without a few friends around. From 29 Jun, that will be possible, after MOE allows a maximum of 5 students to play together in a group.

Low-contact sports like badminton, volleyball, table tennis and sepak takraw are some games that students might expect to play.

Some rules of the games may require adjustments, and schools will be referring to SportSG’s advisories when doing so.

Language classes at MOE centres resuming too

Non-graduating students will be able to return to language classes at Ministry of Education (MOE) language centres too, from 29 Jun.

Precautionary measures will still be strictly observed, with daily disinfection of premises, frequent cleaning of surfaces and mask-wearing for all staff and students.

This is especially crucial, since all students will be returning to school daily from 29 Jun as well.

Keeping safe as life returns to normal

With restrictions being eased and larger groups of people likely to form, it’s even more important for us to stay vigilant and be responsible citizens as Phase 2 begins.

We’ve come this far, and it would be a pity to revert to another ‘Circuit Breaker’, so let’s all do our part to keep each other safe.

This pandemic has been a long and tumultuous battle, but we’re slowly besting it, and we’ll emerge stronger if we keep fighting.

