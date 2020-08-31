Taiwan’s FamilyMart Sells Skippy Peanut Butter Frappe With Peanut Bits & Ice Cream Swirl For Just S$3.20

To beat the blistering heat, sometimes all you need is a nice cold drink in your hand.

Taiwan’s FamilyMart has came up with the perfect drink for a hot summer day — a Skippy Peanut Butter Frappuccino.

You can even top it off with a generous swirl of ice cream!

Source

This ice-blended drink will not just quench your thirst, but will be a feast to your tastebuds.

Here’s what customers can expect of the summer exclusive from FamilyMart.

Exciting collaboration between FamilyMart & Skippy

Many of us grew up with the popular peanut butter brand, Skippy.

Some might even be unable to resist dipping a spoon into a smooth, fresh jar of peanut butter.

In an exciting collaboration, FamilyMart and Skippy have come up with the delectable Peanut Butter Frappuccino.

Source

Getting a taste of rich peanut butter in ice-blended form makes our mouths water just thinking about it.

Brings back memories of childhood breakfasts

With Skippy’s signature creamy smooth peanut butter, this is sure to be a drink jam-packed with flavour.

Even the strong aroma of peanut butter goodness is sure to bring back memories of simple yet delicious childhood breakfasts.

The creamy drink also has bits of slow-roasted peanuts in it.

A crunch in every sip adds dividends to the flavourful experience.

Source

It only costs S$3.20 with ice cream

Even more attractive is its price point.

The Skippy Peanut Butter Frappuccino only costs S$2.78 (NT$60) a cup.

You may also want to treat yourself to a beautiful swirl of ice cream to top off the drink.

That sinful indulgence will only cost an additional S$0.42 (NT$9), bringing the total to S$3.20 — less than most cups of BBT.

Not to mention the fact that the beautiful swirl will definitely help with that perfect Instagram shot.

Source

Taiwan’s innovative food scene

Taiwan’s food scene has always been at the forefront of some interesting trends and innovations that we wish could get out hands on here too.

FamilyMart, especially, is well-known for keeping up with food trends with their new releases.

As we can’t travel for now, we remain hopeful that these delectable food and drinks can arrive on our shores soon.

Alternatively, we may be inspired to make our very own ice-blended creations to refresh us in Singapore’s sweltering heat.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.