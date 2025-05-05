Pedestrians & dog repeatedly hesitate on whether to cross road in Toa Payoh, end up blocking car for 15 seconds

2 pedestrians hesitate while crossing road in Toa Payoh, awkwardly go back and forth

Two pedestrians in Toa Payoh recently found themselves in a comically awkward situation when they kept second-guessing their steps while crossing the road.

The incident allegedly occurred on 3 May at 10pm.

In dashcam footage on SG Road Vigilante, the camcar made a discretionary right turn from Toa Payoh Central onto Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

At the same time, two female pedestrians and a dog started crossing the road. The traffic light was in their favour, showing the green man.

Despite this, they hesitated when first crossing the road, turning around to go back to the sidewalk. They then changed their mind and continued onwards.

When the camcar approached, the two women spun back around despite having the right of way.

After yet more hesitation, they appeared to recall this fact and turned to continue the crossing, spinning their confused dog around.

About halfway through, they were struck by yet another bout of indecision and retreated.

However, they eventually steeled their resolve and turned around once more and continued crossing.

The first woman waved in apology to the camcar, having ended up blocking it awkwardly for about 15 seconds.

Commenters compare them to cartoon characters

Netizens expressed much amusement at the road equivalent of awkwardly trying to get past someone in a hallway.

One of them joked that they looked like bumbling cartoon characters.

“Look left, look right,” another commenter topically compared it to People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee’s viral attempt at singing.

However, one user defended them by pointing out that they had the right of way at the time.

“Sometimes I also turn back abruptly because I forgot something or changed my mind.”

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.