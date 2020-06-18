Pei Pa Koa Ice Cream Will Take You Back To Your Childhood

Given the Covid-19 season, surely most of us will have experienced a lingering cough that just won’t seem to go away. However, many swear by an over-the-counter remedy passed down through the generations.

Yes, we’re talking about none other than Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.

It’s so good that some even take the remedy when they don’t have a sore throat or cough.

For those who can’t seem to get enough of this honeyed soothing syrup, you can get your fill and a brain freeze at the same time at Merry Me Ice Cream, located in Malaysia.

Cure your sore throat for dessert

Cough syrup is normally meant to soothe the throat when it’s feeling particularly scratchy or itchy.

A traditional Chinese cough remedy, Pei Pa Koa includes ingredients that are herbal but also remaining sweet, meaning it’s a hit with kids and adults alike.

Since Pei Pa Koa milk tea already exists in some places in Singapore, why not ice cream?

Merry Me Ice Cream, which created other flavours like gula melaka and salted egg cookies & cream ice cream, promises that kids will surely enjoy this perculiar combination, on account of its sweetness.

Of course, it’s easier to sell than say, paracetamol ice cream. We’re not sure if adding milk and sugar can salvage the taste of that.

Truly Asian flavours

If you live in Malaysia or happen to visit, there’s a whole bevy of local flavours for you to pick from at Merry Me.

There’s even kaya toast flavour available.

So the next time you feel a sore throat oncoming but also crave something sweeter, perhaps a scoop of Pei Pa Koa ice cream will do the trick.

You can order from Merry Me Ice Cream via delivery through this link.

