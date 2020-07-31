Penang Airbnb Has Indoor Slide, Swing & Hammock Floor, Will Tempt You To Stay In All Day

Thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak, our travel plans for this year have dissolved into thin air.

In fact, during the ‘Circuit Breaker’, most of us were forced to stay home almost the whole day.

Now, if our home was like this duplex studio in Penang, we may not mind being cooped up in there all day.

The Airbnb is the perfect place to relive your childhood dreams of living in a playground, as it boasts of an indoor slide, home theatre and hammock floor.

Perfect for a playful getaway

This 2-storey might just be our childhood dream home.

Going downstairs to get something, don’t climb, but zoom down like a boss with this indoor slide.

Its hammock floor is something you never knew you needed — a giant stringed hammock stretched across walls to kick back and chill out in.

You can even continue chatting with your friends downstairs while lying on it.

As if that wasn’t enough, the unit also has a swing for you to fly through the air like you just don’t care — because one’s never too old to be on a swing.

Wind down in cosy home theatre

While holidays are supposed to be relaxing, sight-seeing and walking around all day can get tiring.

So, this Airbnb has a home theatre where you can enjoy winding down and catching a show with friends and family.

The unit is pre-installed with movies of different genres so everyone can have something they like.

It even boasts of a 5.1 surround sound system that will guarantee an immersive movie experience.

Affordable getaway to Penang at just $30/night

The best part of this incredible Airbnb might just be its price.

At only $30 a night, it’s definitely a steal.

Especially since it can house up to 4 people, with a queen-sized bed and an available add on queen-sized mattress.

Its located at Bayan Lepas, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia, near popular landmarks such as Penang Bridge and Kek Lok Si Temple.

You can find the Airbnb listing here.

Bookmark this Penang Airbnb for when travel resumes

While we might not be able to travel right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it never hurts to be optimistic and start planning our next getaway.

After all, the Malaysia-Singapore border will be open soon for essential business travel, so the authorities have already set the ball rolling for the resumption of all other travel.

So it can’t hurt to get a head start in planning for when we are finally free to travel for leisure.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.