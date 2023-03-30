Woman Cares For ‘Pet’ Pigeon For 12 Years, Bird Keeps Returning To HDB Flat

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok Creator From Singapore & Her ‘Pet’ Pigeon Share Adorable Bond

In Singapore, we are used to living alongside birds such as mynahs and pigeons. Despite that, people view them as animals to co-exist with at best, and straight-up pests at worst.

However, a local TikTok creator found herself in a very special position. She has apparently befriended a pigeon and taken it in as her pet.

Rachel or @rachtryx on TikTok, talked about the special bond she has with her pet pigeon, named Birdy, on the video-sharing platform.

Pet pigeon has been with family for more than 10 years

In her TikTok video, Rachel shared that Birdy has been with the family for over a decade. The bird flew into her house one night and has been her pet ever since.

Addressing those who might ask her to set Birdy free, Rachel said that Birdy has full freedom. It flies anywhere it pleases, but somehow always finds its way back to Rachel’s house. Its daily routine is basically: eat, sleep, rinse and repeat.

“See, he just treats my house like a hotel, but the only difference is that he doesn’t pay rent,” she quipped.

She said that Birdy has been a very healthy bird throughout the time they have spent together. Rachel believes that is a result of her family showering Birdy with nothing but love.

Birdy is also apparently very clingy and playful around Rachel’s family.

Birdy first appeared in family’s bathroom

Responding to queries from MS News, Rachel revealed that she was the first to discover Birdy when it flew into the home washroom in 2012.

The then 12-year-old Rachel screamed when she realised that there was a random bird in the toilet.

The only other person at home at the time was her brother, and they both waited for their parents to come home and chase it away.

“As kids we were rather terrified because Birdy was shaking, which was an indication to us that it is scared for its life as well.”

She admitted that, until now, she still has no idea how Birdy ended up in her toilet.

Family did not choose Birdy, it chose them

When asked why they decided to keep the bird as a pet, Rachel said that it was Birdy who chose them.

Initially, the family had tried to chase it away multiple times, only to have the bird fly right back. When they would keep the windows locked to prevent it from flying back into the house, Birdy would just stand outside the locked window.

Rachel’s dad eventually let Birdy back in because the family felt bad for leaving it outside.

After that, the family tried getting the pigeon to go back into the wild, but it came back every time. Since Birdy would not leave the family, they decided to adopt it.

Since then, every moment spent with Birdy has been memorable, said Rachel. She still finds it hard to believe that she is the owner of a pet pigeon.

“Throughout the years, it never fails to amaze us with its clumsy behaviour, such as tripping over itself. It is also rather intelligent because it knows its way back home and how to avoid dangers.”

With Birdy as the fifth member of the household, Rachel said that the last 12 years spent with it is “nothing short of laughter and fun”.

Indeed, with such a unique pet, we are sure that there is hardly a moment of boredom in Rachel’s family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @rachtryx on TikTok.