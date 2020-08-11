Smart Phone Donations Needed For Migrant Workers

Going about our everyday lives now includes one additional step, checking in and out using SafeEntry on our phones.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us just how important our smart phones have become.

With new work procedures in place, migrant workers have been heavily impacted. They are in urgent need of smart phones for them to return to work.

Source

A non-profit organisation called Itsrainingraincoats is appealing to the public to donate smart phones to help migrant workers.

Source

Essential apps necessary for migrant workers to resume work

According to the non-profit organisation Itsrainingraincoats, many migrant workers have old phones that are unable to download apps.

Source

Migrant workers are required to use apps like TraceTogether under new work procedures.

Without smart phones that allow them to use these apps, they are unable to return to work.

Urgent appeal for pre-loved smart phones

Itsrainingraincoats is appealing to the public for smart phone donations.

They emphasised the urgency of the situation. Migrant workers need smart phones to be able to go to work. Without it, they will not be able to get paid.

The organisation urged anyone who can sponsor a smart phone or has a pre-loved smart phone to spare to contact them. Many workers are on a waitlist for one.

The basic and most affordable device right now, according to Itsrainingraincoats in the comments, is the Redmi 9A phone that costs approximately $139.

Migrant workers expressed thanks for smart phones donated

The organisation has been donating smart phones to migrant workers with the help of sponsors.

Source

They are now appealing to the public as many more workers are in need of smart phones.

Migrant workers who have received smart phones from this initiative have expressed their thankfulness and appreciation.

Source

This migrant worker also thanked Singaporeans for the kindness they have shown.

Source

Migrant workers are often breadwinners of their family and we should not let a smart phone stand in the way of them getting back to work.

Migrant workers disproportionately affected by Covid-19 pandemic

The migrant worker community has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

As dormitories gradually get cleared of Covid-19, the full brunt of the pandemic has yet to be felt for them. The desire to get back to work holds more fears of job security and financial struggles.

Migrant workers are an integral part of the Singaporean community and if there are lessons to be drawn from this pandemic, we need to do more and better by them.

If you have pre-loved smart phones lying around or can afford to sponsor new ones, do contact It’sRainingRaincoats here to make a donation.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.